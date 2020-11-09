Tyson Fury Finally Responds To Deontay Wilder’s Sabotage Claims: “He’s Lost His Marbles!”

Since his loss to Tyson Fury in February 2020, Deontay Wilder has accused the WBC champion of cheating on multiple occasions. A few days ago, after Tyson Fury announced that he won’t be fighting Deontay Wilder in December, 'The Bronze Bomber' claimed Fury and his teammate Ricky Hatton tampered with his gloves to put his fist in an improper position. He stated that 'The Gypsy King' had a hard object concealed within his gloves, because of which he was able to inflict some serious damage, resulting in his win.

Not just that, Deontay Wilder also blamed his former trainer Mark Breland for mixing muscle relaxants in his water which made him feel “weird”. Now, Tyson Fury has responded to Deontay Wilder’s comments, claiming that his arch-rival has “lost his marbles”. In a conversation with Talk Sport, Tyson Fury pointed out all the excuse The Bronze Bomber has made until now for his loss, asking him to accept the truth.

“I think he has lost his marbles. First of all it was the suit, then it was the bicep injury, then his trainer was on our team, then the referee was against him, then I had weights in my gloves. Now someone has spiked his water. It’s one of those things, isn’t it,” he added.

Tyson Fury next fight: Wilder vs Fury 3 won’t be happening?

After suffering the first defeat of his career, Wilder exercised an immediate rematch clause. The fight was first scheduled for July 18 but then pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic. Tyson Fury claimed that his team even offered Deontay Wilder to fight in December, but The Bronze Bomber failed to respond. Later, the rematch clause between the two parties expired and Tyson Fury decided to “move on”.

After that, Tyson Fury chose to defend his title against former European heavyweight champion Agit Kabayel on December 5, 2020, at the Royal Albert Hall. His team gave Agit Kabayel only 24 hours to sign the contract, which according to The Sun, Kabayel signed. Though the fight is yet to be made official, Tyson Fury has allegedly started training for the German boxer.

Image Source: AP