Tyson Fury Washes His Own Luxury Cars Which Include A £300k Ferrari And £38k Land Rover

Boxing champion Tyson Fury recently worked up a sweat as he gave his luxury vehicle a clean-up in the blazing sunshine. In his Instagram story posted on Tuesday, Fury was spotted cleaning the rear window of his £38,000 Land Rover Defender. The two-time heavyweight world champion also has a £300,000 Ferrari, a £280,000 Rolls-Royce Dawn, a £166,000 Ferrari Portofino and a red Mini.

ALSO READ: Mike Tyson Prepping To Fight A Great White Shark To Overcome Fear Of boxing Return At 54

Tyson Fury cleans his £38,000 Land Rover Defender in the sunshine

On his Instagram story, Tyson Fury uploaded a clip of himself shirtless with a cloth in hand adding the final touches in cleaning up his Land Rover Defender. In the video, Fury seemingly enjoyed polishing up his own vehicle as he meticulously wiped the rear window of the sports utility vehicle. Earlier in June, Fury needed to do some interior cleaning of Land Rover Defender as well after his son accidentally spilled some diet coke inside the boxer's car.

However, Fury was delighted with his son for owning up to his mistake and admitting the truth. Fury took to Instagram to upload an adorable video of his son admitting to the accident. The undefeated boxing star has 30 wins and one draw in his 31 bouts as a professional boxer. Fury is scheduled to have the trilogy fight against Wilder later this year with his WBC title on the line.

ALSO READ: Deontay Wilder Caught Twerking Shirtless On The Streets Months After Losing To Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury net worth: Tyson Fury car collection

According to reports from Celebrity Net Worth, the Tyson Fury net worth is an estimated £23 million ($30million). The Tyson Fury net worth is boosted by the Britisher's boxing career. The Gypsy King was guaranteed a minimum of £21.4 million ($28 million) from his February 2020 rematch against Deontay Wilder.

ALSO READ: Who Is Roy Jones Jr? Mike Tyson's Opponent Has Decent Boxing Record And Rap Career

According to reports, Fury is a massive automobile fanatic and has always loved British cars. Fury initially owned a Rolls Royce Phantom but sold his vehicle while battling depression. Fury then purchased a Mercedes Benz S-Class soon after he sold the Phantom and it remains one of the more modest vehicles in his garage. The £300,000 Ferrari GTC Supercar is believed to be one of the most expensive vehicles that Fuy has purchased. His other luxury cars also include a Ferrari Portofino, Rolls-Royce Dawn and a red Mini. Fury previously owned a Range Rover as well.

ALSO READ: Boxing's National Camp All Set To Resume Next Month: Top Official

Disclaimer: The above mentioned Tyson Fury net worth figure has been sourced from various media reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the Tyson Fury net worth.

Image Credits - gypsyking101 Instagram