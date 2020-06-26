Deontay Wilder Caught Twerking Shirtless On The Streets Months After Losing To Tyson Fury

Deontay Wilder has established himself as one of the finest heavyweight boxers of his generation and boasts of an exceptional record in the ring. The bronze medal winner at the 2008 Olympics held the WBC heavyweight title from 2015 until his knockout at the hands of Tyson Fury in February 2020. The Wilder vs Fury defeat is the only blemish on Deontay Wilder's record, with the American winning 41 of his 42 fights via KO. The duo is preparing for a third-round Wilder vs Fury match, and the 'Bronze Bomber' will be keen on avenging his defeat when he enters the ring.

Also Read: Deontay Wilder Voices Solidarity With His Fans As World Battles Coronavirus Pandemic

Deontay Wilder fight: Deontay Wilder twerking on the street months after losing to Tyson Fury

A video of heavyweight boxer Deontay Wilder twerking has gone viral on social media in recent days. The Deontay Wilder twerking video surfaced months after his defeat in the Wilder vs Fury fight, which cost him the WBC Heavyweight Championship. The 34-year-old had suggested that his heavy costume during the Wilder vs Fury fight cost him dear as he did not have 'legs on him'. However, months later it appears that the disappointment of Wilder vs Fury 2 did not dampen his spirit, and his legs were back in shape in the Deontay Wilder twerking video. The 34-year-old can be seen shirtless and was showcasing his slick moves to onlookers in the Deontay Wilder twerking video.

Also Read: Tyson Fury Fears Divorce From Wife Paris If Deontay Wilder Fight Happens On Christmas Day

Deontay Wilder caught Twerking again smh pic.twitter.com/HSsryxKjcH — PC Jacob (@PCJacob4) June 20, 2020

Deontay Wilder fight: Deontay Wilder career earnings

According to Forbes, Deomtay Wilder pocketed roughly $25 million for the Wilder vs Fury rematch, marking the biggest paycheck of his career. The 'Bronze Bomber' is 20th in the magazine's list of the World's Highest-Paid Athletes 2020, raking in an astonishing $46.5 million this year. According to Celebrity Net Worth, post the rematch with Tyson Fury, the Deontay Wilder career earnings have rocketed to over $70 million. The two fights against Tyson Fury have reportedly earned Wilder a whopping $38 million.

Also Read: Tyson Fury Vs Deontay Wilder Trilogy Fight Could Be Hosted In Australia Or China: Report

Deontay Wilder reportedly owns a mansion worth a mammoth $1.2 million and lives with his current girlfriend Telli Swift and their kids. The American's mansion boasts of a well-equipped gym, two garages, four beds, four baths, a hot tub, an outdoor kitchen, and a panic room according to Realtor.com. The website also claims that Deontay Wilder’s Alabama mansion backs right into Lake Tuscaloosa.

Also Read: Wilder Vs Fury 3 Could Be Set To Take Place By The End Of The Year In New Zealand

Disclaimer: The above Deontay Wilder career earnings information is sourced from various websites/media reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the figures.

(Image Courtesy: Deontay Wilder Instagram)