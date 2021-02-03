Tyson Fury’s Wife Paris Pregnant With Sixth Child: 'Lord Has Blessed Us, I'm Thankful'

Tyson Fury recently revealed that his wife Paris is pregnant with their sixth child. The two are already parents to three sons and two daughters - Venezuela (10), Prince John James (8), Prince Tyson II (4), Valencia (3), and Prince Adonis Amaziah (12-months). The WBC champion shared the news while talking to boxing correspondent Gareth A. Davies on the latter’s YouTube page.

“Paris is pregnant again and the Lord has blessed us definitely with another child and I'm very thankful,” Fury announced.

Paris Fury pregnant: Tyson reveals importance of family

While talking about his family values, The Gypsy King revealed he’s got a “beautiful wife and beautiful kids,” who are all healthy, which is the most important thing for him. Tyson Fury claimed that family is way more important than job, career or wealth because “you can get another job, you can start snooker or you can go make more money”. However, Tyson believes that the only thing someone can’t get back is family.

Paris Fury pregnant: Tyson on raising children

Tyson Fury, who is the highest-paid boxer of 2020 with more than $50 million earnings, also revealed how he and Paris Fury are raising their children and teaching them the value of money. Fury claimed that it’s important for him to stick close to the grassroots and teach his kids about money. “It's very important for them to know how to earn money. So, if they see me splashing out all the time and living a movie star's lifestyle they grow up thinking that's the only way they can live,” he added.

The Gypsy King stated that to teach his kids about life, he gives them minimum pocket money and sends them to a ‘normal school’. He said his kids don’t go to private school and don’t get private education like many other celebrity kids. The couple wants their kids to complete their education, but are raising them in a manner traditional of where they come from.

Tyson Fury and Paris kids: Tyson & Paris personal life

According to various reports, Tyson Fury met Paris when he was 17 and she was 15 years old. Like Fury, Paris was also a practising Catholic and was raised in an Irish Traveller family. The two began dating soon after and got married in 2008 at St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church in Doncaster, South Yorkshire.

Image Source: Paris Fury Instagram