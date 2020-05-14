Mike Tyson Recouped £2.4m Fine For Biting Evander Holyfield’s Ear By Taking Pics With Fans

Boxing great Mike Tyson has revealed how he made up for the £2.4 million fine that was levied on him for biting Evander Holyfield's ear in 1997. Mike Tyson spoke to NBA legend Dennis Rodman and explained how taking pictures with fans boosted his earnings despite the Evander Holyfield ear bite incident that cost him a fortune. Both Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield recently individually announced a return to boxing, albeit for an exhibition fight for charity.

Mike Tyson vs Evander Holyfield 1997: Mike Tyson bites Holyfield ear during fight

On June 28, 1997, one of the most bizarre incidents in boxing history took place when the 'Mike Tyson bites Holyfield ear' incident was on show during their fight. The two were seen grappling and tussling when Mike Tyson shockingly sunk his teeth into the top part of Evander Holyfield's right ear. In the aftermath of the incident, Mike Tyson had his boxing licence revoked immediately. 'Iron Mike' was also slapped with a maximum fine of £2.4 million for the Evander Holyfield ear bite.

Mike Tyson on Evander Holyfield ear bite incident

While speaking to five-time NBA champion Dennis Rodman on his podcast, Tyson explained that he never thinks about the Evander Holyfield ear incident. The 53-year-old explained that he had to pay a fine of £2.4 million for his actions but recouped more than that while posing for pictures with his fans over the course of four years. Mike Tyson explained how he was stunned at the earnings over the years and found it amusing that he could make money just by taking pictures with his fans.

I told you I had something for you🥊@ReneeYoungWWE @BookerT5x@TheMarkHenry @WWEonFOX@FOXSports pic.twitter.com/ncgeJMTkmE — Evander Holyfield (@holyfield) May 13, 2020

Mike Tyson vs Evander Holyfield rematch?

According to the latest reports from The Sun, there has been speculation of the pair coming out of retirement for a sensational trilogy fight. Holyfield explained that he would be up for a rematch it the fight is for a charitable cause but wouldn't force Tyson into participating against his will. Meanwhile, Tyson revealed to SunSport that he would only get into the ring with a 'bonafide' opponent due to his adoration for the sport.

