Mike Tyson Make Fans Believe He Can Be World Champion Again; Watch

The Mike Tyson boxing return has been in the news since the past few days and the former WBC heavyweight champion has been training extensively with MMA mastermind Rafael Cordeiro for his in-ring comeback. Though Mike Tyson is yet to announce his opponent, there is speculation that the 53-year-old will lock horns with his former foe, Evander Holyfield, who also confirmed his return last week. While boxing veteran George Foreman has advised Mike Tyson to call off the idea, boxing fans believe that Mike Tyson can still claim the World Heavyweight title at the age of 53.

Mike Tyson boxing return: Fans believe Mike Tyson can still claim the title

The Mike Tyson boxing return has been getting a positive reception from fans after the former world champion posted a number of training videos on social media. Mike Tyson displayed the same power that he had in his prime, as he showcased his speed and striking ability which left the entire boxing community amazed. Mike Tyson posted a compilation of his sparring sessions in a recent post and ended the video by stating, “I’m back”

According to reports, Mike Tyson has been offered $20 million by Paul Feldman to compete in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. However, Mike Tyson has not confirmed whether he is going to accept the offer or not. The Mike Tyson boxing return has also seen an offer of $1 million come his way to face ex-rugby player Sonny Bill Williams.

Mike Tyson boxing return: A look at Mike Tyson training

Mike Tyson confirmed that he will step in the ring to compete in a four-round exhibition fight. The former heavyweight champion stated that he is returning to the boxing ring in order to raise money for charity. However, the exact date, venue and opponent for the Mike Tyson boxing return is yet to be finalised.

Image courtesy: Mike Tyson Twitter