Mike Tyson Posts Compilation Of His Recent Training Videos, Says 'I'm Back'

Mike Tyson officially confirmed his boxing return this week as he posted a video compilation of his intense training sessions with MMA master Rafael Cordeiro from his official social media handles. Mike Tyson claimed he would return to the boxing ring earlier last week and his comeback is expected to be massive with Tyson already starting to receive lucrative offers from various organisations including an offer of a reported $20 million from Paul Feldman to compete in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. Though Mike Tyson is yet to announce his opponent, the 53-year-old boxing icon has been thrilling netizens with his training videos for the past few weeks. This time, he took those videos to another level as Mike Tyson posted a compilation of his recent training sessions.

Mike Tyson boxing return: Mike Tyson training video

The Mike Tyson boxing return news has been hitting the headlines for the past few weeks and it continues to grab attention after Mike Tyson posted another clip of his training session this week. Mike Tyson is spotted throwing deadly combinations at his trainer Rafael Cordeiro as the former world champion steps up his return to the ring. Before ending the video, Mike Tyson utters the words, “I am back”, leaving boxing fans buzzing with excitement.

A few weeks ago, Mike Tyson’s trainer Rafael Cordeiro claimed that the former heavyweight champion could step in the ring against anyone with just six months of training. However, the Mike Tyson boxing return is reportedly going to see a different fate since Tyson is coming out of retirement only for a four-round exhibition fight to raise money for charity. Though Tyson is still unaware of his opponent, names such as former rival Evander Holyfield, ex-rugby player Sonny Bill, and current WBC champion Tyson Fury’s have been floated for Mike Tyson's return.

Mike Tyson boxing return: Mike Tyson training

After news of the Mike Tyson Boxing return sent shockwaves in the combat sports community, Evander Holyfield also confirmed his return. While Evander Holyfield also announced that he was returning to fight for charity, boxing fans have already been speculating a trilogy fight between Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson. Here’s a look at Holyfield’s post.

