Jon Jones Opens Up On Daniel Cormier Being An Inspiration Ahead Of UFC 247 Fight

Jon Jones is all set to make his return to the octagon at UFC 247. He is set to defend his light heavyweight title against Dominick Reyes this Saturday. The reigning champion is coming off a victory against Thiago Santos from 2019. The build-up to this fight saw Jon Jones open up to the media about his nerves. He expressed that his nervousness outweighs his excitement for the fight. He also had some harsh words for his opponent’s silly comments that were made throughout the build-up.

When asked about his MMA future, Jones revealed that he aims to be in the fight game for an extremely long time. He also added that he wishes to be in UFC throughout the next decade. Jon Jones also expressed his wish to be a champion for the next decade.

Jon Jones' emotional message for Daniel Cormier before UFC 247 fight

Jon Jones also announced that his beef with long-time rival Daniel Cormier was finally over. He also had some kind words for the former champion. Jones revealed that he looks up to Daniel Cormier as an inspiration. He appreciates his ability to be a champion at 40 and dominate guys who are much younger than him. Lastly, he thanked Daniel Cormier for all the motivation.

Jon Jones' rivalry with Daniel Cormier

The two stars are amongst the greatest fighters in the UFC. They have competed in two of the most highly competitive fights in history. While the first encounter led to a decision victory for Jones who handed Cormier his first ever loss, the second fight earned Jones a third-round knockout win over Cormier. However, the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) later deemed the fight as a no-contest after Jones failed a drug test. Their hot rivalry also led to speculations around a trilogy fight. It never materialised as Daniel Cormier moved to the heavyweight division.

UFC 247: Jon Jones vs Dominick Reyes

Since returning from a failed drug test suspension, Jones has reclaimed the light heavyweight gold and has successfully defended the title on a number of occasions. He is ready to prove his greatness yet again in his upcoming fight.

Image credits: Instagram | Jon Jones & Daniel Cormier