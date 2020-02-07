Jon Jones Thrashes Dominick Reyes Verbally Before UFC 247; Watch

Jon Jones and Dominick Reyes are slated to settle their feud for once inside the octagon at the main event of UFC 247. However, the duo has been taking a dig at each other for a long time. Dominick Reyes, the undefeated light heavyweight claims that he will be the first one to dethrone Jon Jones in UFC and the champion did not take it easy. During a recent press meet, Jon Jones opened up about his thoughts over Dominick Reyes as a potential opponent and went on to slam him for being 'delusional'.

Also Read | Jon Jones Vs Dominick Reyes UFC 247 Fight Preview And Build Up

UFC 247: Jon Jones spat some harsh words over Dominick Reyes

During an interview with MMAfighting.com, the light heavyweight champion of UFC claimed that he doesn't understand Dominick Reye’s words. According to Jon Jones, Reyes cannot back up his own words and he is confident about knocking him out at the main event of UFC 247. "I don’t think he (Dominick Reyes) thinks before he speaks. He (Dominick Reyes) is an a**h***,"said Jon Jones in the interview.

Also Read | Jon Jones, Not Conor McGregor Invented The Shoulder Strike As Rare Video Footage Shows

UFC 247: Jon Jones vs Dominick Reyes

During the entire build-up of the fight, Dominick Reyes has remained confident about notching the victory against Jon Jones. While Reyes is still considered to be the 'underdog', a lot of fans believe that Dominick Reyes has the power to dethrone Jon Jones from the light heavyweight strap. Despite Reyes’s claims, Jon Jones still believes that he is going to maul his opponent like he does every time. While there are heavy speculations going all around the world about who is going to get victorious, Jon Jones and Dominick Reyes are set to answer them on Sunday (IST).

Also Read | UFC 247: Throwback To When Derrick Lewis Dropped His Pants After A Fight

Also Read | UFC: Dominick Reyes Wants To Wear A Kobe Bryant Jersey During UFC 247 Fight Week

(Image courtesy: UFC.com)