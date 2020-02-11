UFC Stars Give Their Verdict On Jon Jones' 'unfair' UFC 247 Win Against Dominick Reyes

Light heavyweight champion Jon Jones surpassed Georges St-Pierre in terms of most successful title defences in UFC by defeating Dominick Reyes at the main event of UFC 247. However, the victory might not taste sweet for Jon Jones. A major portion of the MMA community believes that Dominick Reyes was superior in the fight. The undefeated fighters unloaded a great performance and Dominick Reyes dominated the initial rounds of the fight. However, Jones bounced back in the later stages of the fight and snatched the victory from Dominick Reyes.

UFC 247: Fighters and wrestlers react to Jon Jones’ victory over Dominick Reyes

Just like the MMA fan base, a lot of UFC fighters have also given their opinion over Jon Jones’ controversial victory over Dominick Reyes. Let us take a look at UFC fighters reacting to Jon Jones vs Dominick Reyes.

Israel Adesanya

The undefeated middleweight champion of UFC has been targeting Jon Jones for a long time now. No wonder, Israel Adesanya went on to slam Jon Jones for failing to dominate the fight against Dominick Reyes.

Lol — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) February 9, 2020

Chris Weidman

According to Chris Weidman, Dominick Reyes clearly won the first two rounds of the fight. However, the former middleweight champion did not consider the fight as a robbery from the judge’s side. Take a look at his tweet.

I had Reyes in the first three rounds. Credit to Jones on coming on strong 4th and 5th but I would of guessed Reyes won that fight on scorecards. — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) February 9, 2020

Daniel Cormier

Jon Jones’ biggest rival in UFC felt that the fight was not robbed. Daniel Cormier claimed that it was a close fight where both the fighters had their moments. Take a look at Daniel Cormier’s tweet.

Not robbery. Close fight, could have gone either way. 3-1 or 2-2 going into 5th. I thought 3-2 Reyes but the fight was so close it could have gone either way. — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) February 9, 2020

Dwayne Johnson

The Rock did not slam the results of the fight and enjoyed every moment of the game. After UFC 247, Dwayne Johnson tweeted a post in which he congratulated both the fighters for putting up an incredible performance. Take a look at his tweet.

Helluva fight from @DomReyes and one day he’ll be a GREAT @ufc champion. Congrats @JonnyBones, the GOAT on his record setting performance. Huge respect to you both. Great night of fights!

👏🏾👏🏾👊🏾 #UFC247 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 9, 2020

(Image courtesy: Instagram of UFC, Daniel Cormier and Israel Adesanya)