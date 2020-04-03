Conor McGregor Muscles His Way Into Khabib Nurmagomedov's Instagram Live Session

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has been interacting with his fans over several Instagram Live sessions after pulling out from the highly anticipated UFC 249 ‘Khabib vs Ferguson’. A major portion of the UFC fanbase has been slamming Khabib Nurmagomedov for exiting the main event of UFC 249 but Khabib has justified his reasons for taking such a decision. However, UFC fighters are in no mood to go easy on him as Conor McGregor recently trolled him on Twitter before making dropping a comment on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Instagram Live.

UFC 249: Khabib Nurmagomedov Instagram Live saw Conor McGregor dropping in

While Khabib was busy interacting with his fans and clarifying himself on Instagram Live, his long-time rival and former UFC double champion Conor McGregor appeared on the screen. Conor McGregor left a comment which stated “Add me in” as the Irish fighter wanted to go live along with Khabib Nurmagomedov. However, the undefeated Dagestani did not add Conor McGregor as he went on to interact with his fans mostly over the UFC 249 main event debate.

UFC 249: Khabib Nurmagomedov slams Conor McGregor, accuses him of lying

Conor McGregor then took to Twitter and claimed that he is in the shape to step inside the octagon against Tony Ferguson on April 18. However, that did not go too well with Khabib Numragomedov as he went on to slam McGregor on another Instagram Live session. According to Khabib, Conor is nothing inside the cage and can only speak outside the cage. “Inside the cage, he (Conor McGregor) is zero. When we fought, what did he do? He (Conor McGregor) did zero” said Khabib Nurmagomedov.

(Image courtesy: ESPN MMA)