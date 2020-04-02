Khabib Nurmagomedov Was Offered Private Flight From Russia To USA For UFC 249: Report

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has officially pulled out from the main event of UFC 249 Khabib vs Ferguson amidst the global outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The undefeated Dagestani fighter recently posted a heartfelt message to his fans from Instagram, in which he confirmed his exit from UFC 249 and advised everyone to stay in quarantine until the medical crisis is resolved. However, Khabib Nurmagomedov reportedly had the chance to fly down to the USA since Russia allowed some private flights to travel to the United States and Khabib was reportedly offered an opportunity to travel with them.

Initially, Khabib Nurmagomedov came live on Instagram and claimed that he is stuck in Russia as the international borders are have been shut in the country. The lightweight champion further said that he is still training hard for ‘Khabib vs Ferguson’ but is unsure whether he will be able to move out of his home country. Surprisingly, a few moments later, Russia allowed a few private planes to fly down to the USA. A lot of fans believed it to be a potential lifeline for ‘Khabib vs Ferguson’ as Khabib Nurmagomedov had a chance of making to the UFC 249 main event.

However, Khabib Nurmagomedov later confirmed that he is not going to compete at the main event of UFC 249 as he does not want to risk his life amidst the global medical crisis. According to Khabib, everyone should follow the quarantine wholeheartedly and must not step out of their home until further notice from the government officials. The undefeated lightweight champion has already faced a lot of backlash from fans for withdrawing from UFC 249.

With Khabib stuck in Russia, the future of UFC 249 has been thrown into doubt. However, Justin Gaethje has reportedly been offered the chance to step in, with Khabib stuck in Russia. Conor McGregor is also being touted as a replacement.

