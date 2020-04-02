Khabib Nurmagomedov Officially Pulls Out Of UFC 249 With Emotional Message: Watch

While UFC fans were still hoping for UFC 249 ‘Khabib vs Ferguson’ to fall in place on April 18, lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has officially pulled out from the fight in order to stay indoors during the coronavirus crisis. After revealing the current scenario of the Russia lockdown via Instagram Live, Khabib Nurmagomedov penned an emotional message to his fans through another social media post. According to the undefeated lightweight champion, he does not want to risk his life amidst the global outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and staying in quarantine is the only thing he would suggest his fans to do.

Initially, Khabib Nurmagomedov revealed he was worried about being stuck in Russia and said that he might miss out on UFC 249 since the international borders in Russia have been shut down. However, the much-awaited Khabib vs Ferguson fight got a potential lifeline after Russia allowed a few private flights to the USA. Though a lot of fans considered it to be a green signal for Khabib Nurmagomedv, the Dagestani champion revealed that he is not going to step out of Russia under any condition.

Despite claiming to be more than upset, Khabib Nurmagomedov believes that everyone must stay in isolation until government bodies announce anything positive from their side. On the other hand, UFC president Dana White is reportedly adamant about hosting UFC 249 with or without Khabib Nurmagomedov. According to reports, Justin Gaethje has already been offered to replace Khabib Nurmagomedov opposite Tony Ferguson at the main event to avoid a UFC 249 cancelled scenario.

According to Daniel Cormier, Khabib vs Ferguson is a cursed fight that has been lined up five times in four years but got cancelled every time. In the recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Cormier said that he does not expect the fight to happen ever in his lifetime. UFC fans are equally disappointed about the cancellation of Khabib vs Ferguson, as they took to social media to voice their frustrations.

(Image courtesy: UFC.com)