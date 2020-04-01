Conor McGregor On The Verge Of Replacing Khabib Against Tony Ferguson: Report

While UFC officials are still trying to find a perfect replacement for Khabib Nurmagomedov in order to secure the main event of UFC 249, Conor McGregor has expressed his interest in stepping up against Tony Ferguson on April 18. Conor’s head coach John Kavanagh recently tweeted a cheeky message and stated that UFC could consider Conor McGregor as an option as he is ready to save the day for UFC fans and UFC president Dana White. However, Justin Gaethje has already been offered the fight but is yet to respond. If UFC lines up Conor McGregor opposite Tony Ferguson, it could potentially become one of the biggest fights of lightweight history.

If you’re Tony Ferguson, what do you do? — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 31, 2020

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani ran a poll through his Twitter handle which asked fans to pick between ‘Tony Ferguson vs Justin Gaethje’ and ‘Tony Ferguson vs Khabib Nurmagomedov’. Conor McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh replied to the poll saying, “Maybe there’s a third option” (McGregor vs Ferguson)." MMA fans have been buzzing with excitement on social media since Kavanagh's comment.

maybe there's a third option... — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) March 31, 2020

In the past, Conor McGregor has often expressed an interest in facing Tony Ferguson inside the octagon and the much-anticipated lightweight contest could come to fruition on April 18 if UFC actually lines up the fight. Before facing Donald Cerrone at UFC 246, Conor McGregor was asked whether he would like to face Tony Ferguson or Khabib Nurmagomedov, to which Conor replied saying that he would love to fight both men at some point in his career. Meanwhile, Khabib has already pulled out from UFC 249, Conor McGregor now has a chance of announcing his next fight after thrashing Donald Cerrone on Jan 18, 2020.

