UFC 249: Khabib Nurmagomedov Defeats Tony Ferguson In Official UFC Simulation Game

Despite major sports leagues being called off amidst the unfortunate outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), UFC 249 headlined by Khabib vs Ferguson is still going to take place on April 18, 2020. UFC president Dana White has confirmed that they are planning to host UFC 249 Khabib vs Ferguson behind closed doors with just ten people in attendance. However, the final location of UFC 249 is yet to be revealed, with the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, or any location on US soil being ruled out due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Khabib vs Ferguson is one of the most highly anticipated lightweight contests of all time; a fight that has failed materialise thrice in the past. Dana White, therefore, is reluctant to cancel the fight under any circumstances. In the meanwhile, UFC has already stimulated the fight officially via EA Sports UFC 3 and Khabib Nurmagomedov remains the champion in the simulation.

UFC 249 ‘Khabib vs Ferguson’: Khabib Nurmagomedov defeats Tony Ferguson in video game stimulation

The simulation of UFC 249 Khabib vs Ferguson showcased both the fighters at their best inside the octagon as they went on to deploy their strongest abilities in order to take down the other. It was an all-round battle in the fight stimulation of Khabib vs Ferguson. However, lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov managed to get the last laugh by the end of the simulation.

Tony Ferguson is currently on a 12-fight win streak and MMA pundits consider him to be the ‘toughest test’ in Khabib Nurmagomedov’s UFC career. Tony Ferguson has immense jiu-jitsu skills and he could impose a heavy threat to Khabib Nurmagomedov even if the fight goes on the ground. However, lightweight champion Khabib will still enter the octagon as the favourite over Tony Ferguson.

