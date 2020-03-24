UFC 249: Daniel Cormier Says UFC Could Cancel Khabib Vs Ferguson For Conor McGregor

UFC President Dana White has promised that UFC 249 ‘Khabib vs Ferguson’ is going to happen on April 18 despite the outbreak of deadly pandemic COVID-19 (Coronavirus). However, the everyday increase in medical crisis may block the fight from taking place as most of the countries have ordered complete lockdown in order to cope up with the unfortunate virus outbreak. Former UFC double champion and Khabib’s teammate Daniel Cormier believes that UFC might scrap ‘Khabib vs Ferguson’ (UFC 249) but he has a different reason to claim so. According to Daniel Cormier, UFC might cancel ‘Khabib vs Ferguson’ in order to secure a mega-rematch between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor. Here’s what DC said about the entire ongoing scenario regarding UFC 249.

UFC 249 ‘Khabib vs Ferguson’ Daniel Cormier brings out Conor McGregor into the mix

In an interaction during Ariel Helwani’s MMA show, Daniel Cormier revealed that Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov 2 is going to make a lot of money if it goes through. The former light heavyweight and heavyweight champion of UFC believes that his promotion is planning to scrap UFC 249 in order to line up Khabib Nurmagomedov opposite Conor McGregor. Since Conor is a 'big money fight', Daniel Cormier believes UFC will prioritize it over Khabib vs Ferguson.

“No fight makes more money than Khabib vs. Conor, I believe that is a possibility. They may end up doing that, even if the reality is for us, the diehards, I want Khabib vs. Tony. Conor can fight someone else and still make money, Conor’s going to make money, but I think he should fight one more fight before he gets back in there with Khabib. What’s going to change at this point. What has he shown in 45 seconds with Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone that he proved he can go out there and change what happened in the first fight with Khabib?” said Daniel Cormier (via ESPN)

(Image courtesy: TheMacLife Official)