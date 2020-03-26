UFC 249 Khabib Vs Ferguson: Dana White Planning The "baddest Card" In MMA History

UFC 249 headlined by Khabib vs Ferguson has been on the verge of being called off due to the sudden outbreak of coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) throughout the world. However, UFC President Dana White has been doing everything to organise the fight for the fans. While almost every major sports league has cancelled their ongoing and upcoming events, Dana White has promised to host UFC 249 on the scheduled date of April 18 under any circumstances. The UFC President has claimed that UFC 249 (Khabib vs Ferguson) is going to be the “baddest card” in the history of MMA and fight fans have been buzzing with excitement since.

Dana White says UFC 249 Khabib vs Ferguson is going to be the ‘baddest card’ in MMA history

A few days ago, Dana White confirmed that he has finalised the location for UFC 249 and the fight is going to take place with just ten people in attendance, in order to cope with the unfortunate coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). Now, he is ready to make it the ‘baddest card’ ever in MMA history by introducing some massive matchups. Though Dana White is yet to announce the matchups he has lined up for UFC 249 Khabib vs Ferguson, his recent statement has already hyped up the MMA fans for all the right reasons.

UFC 249 ‘Khabib vs Ferguson’: Main card

Lightweight championship fight: Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) vs Tony Ferguson

Women’s strawweight championship fight: Jessica Andrade (c) vs Rose Namajunas

Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Hernandez

Jeremy Stephens vs Calvin Kattar

All the mentioned fights are still live on the official website of UFC for the upcoming event of UFC 249 Khabib vs Ferguson. However, there are rumours that some of the fights might get called off and Dana White may introduce some new line-ups under short notice. However, UFC has not confirmed these rumours.

(Image courtesy: UFC.com)