UFC President Dana White Finalises UFC 249 Location, Reiterates 'behind Closed Doors' Rule

With major countries around the world on lockdown following the wildfire-like spread of coronavirus, a number of sporting events have been suspended until further notice. However, UFC 249 ‘Khabib vs Ferguson’ is reportedly still happening on April 18. UFC President Dana White recently revealed that he has secured a location for the fight to take place and under no circumstances is he going to cancel UFC 249 for the fans.

‘Khabib vs Ferguson’ has been called off thrice in the past and this is the fourth time UFC has lined up the much-awaited match-up. Though COVID-19 (Coronavirus pandemic) has forced major sports league to shut down their events, UFC 249 is still going to go ahead for the fans in a new venue. However, spectators will not be allowed to witness the fight live from the arena.

Also Read | Conor McGregor Trains In Isolation Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak, Watch

UFC 249: Dana White has finalised a location for Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson

🗣️🔇 Dana White has announced he's got a location for #UFC249 with #KhabibvsTony the main event.



However, "there's not going to be any fans, it's going to be a closed event" White explained.



📹 Kevin Iole/@MMAjunkiepic.twitter.com/4hOfqKrPPK — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) March 24, 2020

While UFC 249 was earlier scheduled to be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, UFC was in the hunt for a new venue and it appears Dana White has finally spotted the perfect location for Khabib vs Ferguson to take place. During an interaction with Kevin Lole of MMA Junkie, Dana White revealed that UFC 249 is going to happen for sure as the venue has been finalised. Though Dana White did not disclose the venue for the fans, even after Kevin Lole asked him to, the American columnist asked whether UFC 249 is going to happen in Russia or Abu Dhabi, to which Dana White smiled and said, “I am not going to tell you yet”.

Also Read | UFC Finally Postpones Next 3 Scheduled Events Amid Pandemic

UFC 249 live: Will it happen in Russia?

Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has touched down in his home country Russia amidst the outbreak of COVID-19 all over the world. UFC fans have since been speculating that UFC 249 might go down at Moscow as Russia is comparatively safer than the USA right now in terms of the coronavirus pandemic outbreak. However, nothing has been declared officially.

Also Read | UFC Releases Statement Regarding Status Of Khabib Nurmagomedov Vs Tony Ferguson Fight At UFC 249

Also Read | UFC 249 live: Khabib Nurmagomedov Returns To Russia Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak

(Image courtesy: UFC Twitter)