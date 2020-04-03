Khabib Nurmagomedov Accuses Conor McGregor Of Lying Amid UFC 249 Rigmarole

The main event of UFC 249 ‘Khabib vs Ferguson’ is still in jeopardy as UFC is yet to announce Tony Ferguson’s new opponent after Khabib’s unfortunate exit from the fight card. Multiple UFC fighters have expressed their interest in stepping up against Tony Ferguson on April 18, including the likes of Jorge Masvidal and Dustin Poirier. However, UFC fans were buzzing with excitement when Conor McGregor put himself into the mix via a couple of tweets. According to McGregor, he is currently in the best shape of his life and ready to slide into the main event of UFC 249, but his long-time rival and lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov believes Conor McGregor is lying.

UFC 249 ‘Khabib vs Ferguson’: Khabib Nurmagomedov slams McGregor for "lying"

After Khabib Nurmagomedov's unfortunate exit from the UFC 249 main event, Conor McGregor went on to share a message via Twitter in which he expressed his desire to replace his Dagestani rival on April 18 opposite Tony Ferguson ‘El Cucuy’. In the message, Conor said that he is currently in the shape to go ahead with the fight. However, that did not go too well with lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov as he thrashed Conor McGregor and accused him of lying.

Khabib Nurmagomedov seemingly relished his fight against Conor McGregor at UFC 229 and said that the Irish fighter’s recent claim of being in shape makes no sense to him. “Inside the cage, he (Conor McGregor) is zero. When we fought, what did he do? He did zero” said Khabib Nurmagodov while interacting with his fans through Instagram Live. Khabib Nurmagomedov further claimed that Conor McGregor is great at making excuses but is not at all fierce inside the UFC cage.

I am in shape to fight right now!

At the beginning of all this, I said to myself - I’m happy I don’t have an official fight booked. If I did, I would have consumed all the incorrect data to support me taking part in the bout, and I would have followed through, competed. And won. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 2, 2020

(Image courtesy: UFC.com)