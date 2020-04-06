UFC 249: Tony Ferguson's New Opponent And Venue Finalised For Main Event

UFC 249 headlined by lightweight contender Tony Ferguson is set to go ahead on the scheduled date of April 18, 2020, and UFC President Dana White claims to have finalised the location and the opponent for Tony Ferguson amidst the drama around the PPV. Khabib Nurmagomedov’s unfortunate exit from UFC 249 put the main event into jeopardy. However, Dana White has been adamant about hosting it under any circumstances, with or without Khabib, and it appears that UFC has finally settled a new opponent for Tony Ferguson ‘El Cucuy’ who is yet to be named officially.

UFC 249: Tony Ferguson gets a new opponent and a new venue

According to MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, Justin Gaethje is expected to step up against Tony Ferguson at the main event of UFC 249 on April 18 and the fight will be held on the west coast of the United States. However, UFC president Dana White has still not declared anything officially from his side. Though a lot of UFC fans still expect Khabib Nurmagomedov to appear at UFC 249, Dana White took to Twitter and revealed that there’s no chance Khabib will fight on April 18, and UFC 249 is going to happen without the ‘Eagle’.

Absolutely NOT true!!! The card is happening but @TeamKhabib is out. I will announce the entire card tomorrow. — Dana White (@danawhite) April 6, 2020

UFC 249 update: Khabib Nurmagomedov opens up on the main event

Khabib Nurmagomedv has been mercilessly trolled on social media after stepping down from the main event of UFC 249 opposite Tony Ferguson. The undefeated lightweight champion moved to his home country Russia for the final weeks of his training camp from the USA and was reportedly stuck in Russia due to the government lockdown. However, Khabib is seemingly unaffected by the criticism as he proudly claims himself to be "way superior" to any other lightweight contender in the division. According to Khabib Nurmagomedov, Tony Ferguson will always be the interim titleholder until and unless he leaves UFC.

(Image courtesy: UFC.com)