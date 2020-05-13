UFC 249 Salaries And Purses Revealed, Tony Ferguson Tops The List Despite Crushing Loss

The massive success of UFC 249 has seen UFC take the spotlight after a halt of close to three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After UFC 249, Dana White is set to host two more events i.e. ‘UFC Fight Night - Smith vs Texeira’ and ‘UFC Fight Night - Overeem vs Harris’ on May 13 and May 16 respectively. These events will be held in an empty arena but UFC fans can still access the event via various live broadcasting platforms. Though UFC 249 earned did not earn profits from gate sales and attendance, they still managed to earn revenue from live streaming platforms. According to reports, UFC 249 did well in terms of revenue, as evident by the salaries pocketed by the stars who fought in Florida last weekend.

Also Read | Khabib Nurmagomedov Opens Up On Prospect Of Facing Justin Gaethje In A Title Fight

UFC 249 salaries: Tony Ferguson tops UFC 249 salaries list

Tony Ferguson faced a crushing defeat against Justin Gaethje for the first time in eight years and lost the opportunity to face Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title. However, Tony Ferguson was lucky enough to bag the highest purse from the UFC 249 fight card. According to reports, ‘El Cucuy’ received a cheque of $500,000 for stepping inside the cage and the amount excludes sponsorship deals and bonuses.

New interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo are on second on the UFC 249 salaries list as they both received cheques worth a reported $350,000 each for participating in UFC 249. Here’s a look at the list of UFC 249 salaries according to MMA Uncensored.

Also Read | Justin Gaethje's Manager Plays Down Conor McGregor's Challenge, Says He Will Face Khabib

UFC 249 salaries: UFC 249 salaries official report (Excluding bonuses and sponsorships)

Tony Ferguson: $500,000 Justin Gaethje: $350,000 Henry Cejudo: $350,000 Anthony Pettis: $310,000 Dominick Cruz: $300,000 Francis Ngannou: $260,000 Donald Cerrone: $200,000 Greg Hardy: $180,000 Calvin Kattar: $116,100 Jairzinho Rozenstruik: $80,000 Jeremy Stephens: $46,000 Yorgan De Castro: $12,000

Also Read | UFC 249 results: Tony Ferguson Suffers Broken Eye Socket During Brutal UFC 249 Defeat But Tops UFC 249 Salaries

Also Read | UFC 249 results: Tony Ferguson Dances In Hospital With Fractured Skull After UFC 249 Defeat; Watch

Image courtesy: UFC.com