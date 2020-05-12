Justin Gaethje's Manager Plays Down Conor McGregor's Challenge, Says He Will Face Khabib

Conor McGregor officially called out Justin Gaethje on Twitter this week, after ‘The Highlight’ registered a stunning victory against Tony Ferguson to claim the interim lightweight title at UFC 249. Justin Gaethje snapped Tony Ferguson’s eight-year-long undefeated streak with a sensational knockout win. Conor McGregor later surprised UFC fans by claiming that he will “butcher” Justin Gaethje if they ever fight inside the octagon. However, Justin Gaethje’s manager Ali Abdelaziz poured cold water over the idea as he went on to state that Justin Gaethje will face Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title next, before suggesting Conor McGregor could compete in the co-main event of the fight card.

UFC news: Ali Abdelaziz rejects the idea of Justin Gaethje vs Conor McGregor

Justin Gaethje's manager Ali Abdelaziz on Conor McGregor calling to fight Justin: "He had his chance for that, and he picked Cowboy [in January]. He picked the easier fight. The two kings of the division are going to fight in Khabib and Justin. Conor can be the co-main event." — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) May 11, 2020

ESPN's Bret Okamoto recently took to Twitter and claimed that Justin Gaethje’s manager slammed Conor McGregor for offering to pit himself against Justin Gaethje. According to Gaethje's manager, Conor McGregor had the chance to face Justin Gaethje in January but he chose to fight Donald Cerrone instead. Therefore, Ali Abdelaziz does not see Justin Gaethje facing Conor McGregor next, as Gaethje has already earned a title shot opposite Khabib Nurmagomedov. “The two kings of the division are going to fight in Khabib and Justin. Conor can be the co-main event," said Ali Abdelaziz, per Bret Okamoto.

Conor McGregor recently slammed a number of UFC fighters from his Twitter handle and Justin Gaethje was one of them. Conor McGregor claimed that he could easily take Justin Gaethje in a fight and insisted ‘The Highlight’ face him instead of lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. However, Justin Gaethje is yet to respond to Conor McGregor’s offer.

UFC news: Conor McGregor slams Khabib apart from Justin Gaethje

The former UFC double champion also slammed Khabib Nurmagomedov with one of his latest tweets. While Khabib fans trolled McGregor in the comments section, numerous Irish fans showed their support towards Conor McGregor. Here’s a look at the tweet.

Khabib you absolute embarrassment. Scurrying, hiding rat as usual. As I have said many times. As has been seen many times. Through the pane of glass it was confirmed what was always known.

“No comment” lol.

An embarrassment to real fighting. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 11, 2020

Image courtesy: Instagram of Conor McGregor and Justin Gaethje