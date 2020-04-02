The Debate
Tony Ferguson Insists Khabib Nurmagomedov Should Be Stripped Of The Lightweight Title

UFC 249 cancelled? Lightweight contender Tony Ferguson has said that Khabib is "running away" from him and he should be stripped of the lightweight title.

Tony Ferguson

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s unfortunate exit from the much-awaited UFC 249 ‘Khabib vs Ferguson’ has put UFC's main event into jeopardy. After being scrapped for the fifth time in four years, ‘Khabib vs Ferguson’ has been billed as a "cursed" fight by a lot of UFC fighters including Khabib’s teammate Daniel Cormier. However, Tony Ferguson believes that the fight is not cursed and Khabib has been "running away" in order to protect his undefeated legacy.

Also Read | UFC 249 cancelled: Khabib Nurmagomedov Stuck In Russia Lockdown, UFC 249 cancelled Vs Tony Ferguson

UFC 249 Khabib vs Ferguson: Tony Ferguson lashes out at Khabib Nurmagomedov

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ESPN MMA (@espnmma) on

In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Tony Ferguson revealed that he is upset over the fact that Khabib vs Ferguson has been scrapped once again. However, when asked about his opinion on Khabib pulling out of the fight, Tony Ferguson took a verbal shot by saying, “Khabib does not want to fight. He is scared, he is running. He should be stripped of his title.” Tony Ferguson further said that no one deserves to fight him more than Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor at this point in time.

Also Read | UFC 249 Cancelled: Khabib Nurmagomedov Officially Pulls Out Of UFC 249 With Emotional Message: Watch

UFC 249 cancelled? Update on Khabib vs Ferguson

Justin Gaethje has reportedly been offered to save the day for UFC fans by stepping up against Tony Ferguson at the main event of UFC 249. However, UFC could still line up other names against Ferguson as multiple fighters have expressed their interest over fighting at the UFC 249 main event. Jorge Masvidal and Dustin Poirier have already offered themselves to fight against Tony Ferguson via Twitter and Conor McGregor has also entered the fray after John Kavanagh’s recent tweet. UFC 249 is still on the cards for April 18 but the venue and main event fight is yet to be announced officially.

Also Read | Khabib vs Ferguson: Conor McGregor On The Verge Of Replacing Khabib Against Tony Ferguson: Cancelled Report

Also Read | Khabib vs Ferguson: Tony Ferguson Net Worth, Salary, UFC Career And UFC 249 cancelled report

(Image courtesy: UFC.com)

