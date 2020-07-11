UFC 251 Live Stream: Usman Vs Masvidal Preview And Complete UFC Fight Island Fight Card

UFC Fight Island will finally go live on July 12, Sunday (IST) at the Yas Island in Abu Dhabi with the UFC 251 live ‘Usman vs Masvidal’ headlining the event. Dana White & Co. has successfully produced a stacked card for the fans inclusive of three title fights. Apart from the Usman vs Masvidal news grabbing headlines, UFC 251 live is also set to witness the epic rematch between featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and former champion Max Holloway for the UFC gold. Meanwhile, Peter Yan and bantamweight debutant Jose Aldo will also battle each other for the vacated 135 lbs UFC gold as part of the UFC 251 live stream.

UFC 251 live has also been staged with some intense non-title matchups including the likes of Rose Namajunas vs Jessica Andrade and Paige Van Zant vs Amanda Ribas. Although UFC 251 live is going to be a fan-free event at Abu Dhabi, MMA fans will get to catch the UFC 251 live stream from their homes. Here’s a look at UFC 251 live stream details, UFC 251 live update and UFC 251 fight card for the UFC 251 fight Island.

UFC 251 live: UFC 251 live stream details of UFC Fight Island

UFC 251 will be broadcasted via different platforms in different nations. However, if you have a UFC Fight Pass subscription, you can catch UFC 251 live on it. Apart from that in India, UFC 251 live will be broadcasted on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 3. Online users can catch UFC 251 live on the Sony LIV app. UFC 251 live can also be streamed on Jio Tv, Airtel TV.

In India, the main card of UFC Fight Island begins at 7:30 AM and the Prelims would kick off at 5:30 AM on Sunday, July 12. The Early Prelims will hit the screens on 3:30 AM in India. However, the Early Prelims will only be available on the UFC Fight Pass.

UFC 251 live: UFC 251 fight card

Main card

Welterweight title: Kamaru Usman (C) vs. Jorge Masvidal

Featherweight title: Alexander Volkanovski (C)vs. Max Holloway

Bantamweight title: Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo

Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas

Amanda Ribas vs. Paige VanZant

Under Card

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Jiri Prochazka

Elizeu Zaleski vs. Muslim Salikhov

Makwan Amirkhani vs. Danny Henry

Leonardo Santos vs. Roman Bogatov

Marcin Tybura vs. Alexander Romanov

Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Raulian Paiva

Karol Rosa vs. Vanessa Melo

Martin Day vs. Davey Grant

Image courtesy: UFC