UFC 257 Embedded: Conor McGregor Blown Away By Lavish Hotel Room With Personalised Gifts

Conor McGregor has officially checked into the W hotel where he will be staying for the next few days with his family, including his fiancée Dee Devlin, son Conor Jr. and daughter Croia. The five-star hotel and its staff are doing everything they can to make their VIP guests feel welcome, as witnessed in the latest ‘UFC 257 Embedded’ episode.

UFC 257 Embedded: Inside Conor McGregor’s ultra-luscious hotel room

The video shows Conor McGregor entering the W hotel with his family as the staff greets them in protective suits. They then go to their room and are greeted by a giant poster of McGregor and his coach John Kavanagh, consisting one of McGregor’s inspirational quotes. The camera then shows the small play area, which was made for the entertainment of the youngsters.

Also Read l McGregor vs Poirier: Conor reveals bizarre bald look ahead of Poirier rematch

Apart from fresh fruits, chocolates and other refreshments, a bottle of Proper 12 whiskey - McGregor's whiskey brand – was on a table. However, the alcohol was placed inside a protected case, so that it remains out of Conor Jr. and Croia’s reach. Right next to the whiskey table was McGregor’s handmade bath gown with “Surprise, Surprise, the King is Back” written on its back.

However, the most touching item in the room was the polaroid pictures, which were hung on balloons, consisting of special messages. Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin read some of the messages and laughed after seeing the pictures. The former double champion was also impressed with the gym in his suite, complete with a mat to roll on, fitness equipment and a dummy to work with.

Also Read l McGregor next fight: Dana White says Winner of McGregor vs Poirier 2 next in line for title shot

Also Read l McGregor next fight: Conor on Poirier rematch: “I’ll knock him out inside 60 seconds”

McGregor and his family seemed thrilled by the treatment as The Notorious One thanked the staff as they were leaving the room. According to reports, Conor McGregor was quarantined for a day in his suite, but since then he has returned to training. The Mystic Mac would face top contender Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 257 on January 23. McGregor remains the biggest draw in MMA and is clearly the betting favourite going into the bout, considering he has defeated The Diamond in the past.

Also Read l UFC 257 schedule: Conor and Khabib could come face to face on January 23

Image Source: UFC/ YouTube