Conor McGregor On Dustin Poirier Rematch: “I’ll Knock Him Out Inside 60 Seconds”

In true ‘Mystic Mac’ fashion, Conor McGregor recently gave his prediction for his upcoming fight with Dustin Poirier. The lightweight rematch is scheduled to take place at the main event of UFC 257 on January 23 in Fight Island, Abu Dhabi. After winning the first contest within two minutes at UFC 178, Conor McGregor is expecting to end the second bout even quicker.

McGregor next fight: Mystic Mac predicts Mcgregor vs Poirier 2

In a promotional video for the upcoming UFC 257 “Countdown” show, The Notorious One can be seen saying that he excepts the rematch to end in just 60 seconds. “I like Dustin. I think he’s a good fighter. He’s even a great fighter. But great is still levels below me. I’ll knock Dustin out inside 60 seconds,” he stated. Conor McGregor has a history of making accurate pre-fight predictions. However, he has been wrong a few times, with the biggest examples being his losses to Khabib Nurmagomedov and Nate Diaz.

Conor McGregor’s last octagon appearance was almost a year ago at UFC 246 where he defeated Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in under 40 seconds. Poirier, on the other hand, has also reached to the top of the lightweight chart since losing to McGregor in their first outing. Chiefly, he captured the interim lightweight championship and has knocked over several high-calibre champs, including Eddie Alvarez and Justin Gaethje.

While he also lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov, he bounced back by delivering one of the best performances of his career against Dan Hooker in June. In the recently released promo, Dustin Poirier talked about his loss to The Notorious One, claiming that the second fight would be completely different. He said the first fight took place six years ago and stated that he has gained a lot of experience since then.

Earlier, while adding to the same, The Diamond told MMA Junkie that he would try to “outsmart” Conor McGregor in his own game at UFC 257. “I was emotional in the first one. I wanted to hurt the guy. This time I just want to outsmart him, just want to beat him. This is business. This isn’t any ill will towards the guy,” he added.

Image Source: AP