UFC 257: How Much Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier And Others Earned From The Mega Event

Last Saturday, Dustin Poirier stopped Conor McGregor with a TKO in the second round of the UFC 257 main event. Despite losing, The Notorious One earned a hefty purse for his first outing of the year. According to reports (via Sportbible), McGregor took home $3 million, while Dustin Poirier, who defeated him, banked $830,000 which also includes a $50,000 'Performance of the Night' bonus.

Apart from Dustin Poirier, many other fighters who performed at UFC 257 also earned six-figure purse. This includes Michael Chandler and Dan Hooker, who fought in the co-main event of the PPV. The Iron battered Hooker in his debut bout, receiving praise from many, including UFC president Dana White who showed interest in booking the former Bellator champion against other top UFC lightweights.

Michael Chandler and others earn six-figure purse

After Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, Michael Chandler received the third biggest paycheck of the night as he took home $530,000, which included his Performance of the Night bonus and sponsorship bonus. Dan Hooker, on the other hand, received $220,000, while Brad Tavares, who defeated Antônio Carlos Jr in the preliminaries, earned $205,000.

McGregor vs Poirier fight: UFC 257 results

UFC 257 results: Main card

Dustin Poirier defeats Conor McGregor via second-round TKO

Michael Chandler defeats Dan Hooker via first-round TKO

Joanne Calderwood defeats Jessica Eye via unanimous decision

Makhmud Muradov defeats Andrew Sanchez via third-round TKO

Marina Rodriguez defeats Amanda Ribas via second-round TKO

UFC 257 results: Prelim

Arman Tsarukyan defeats Matt Frevola via unanimous decision

Brad Tavares defeats Antonio Carlos Junior via unanimous decision

Julianna Pena defeats Sara McMann via submission

Marcin Prachnio defeats Khalil Rountree via unanimous decision

Movsar Evloev defeats Nik Lentz via split decision

Amir Albazi defeats Zhalgas Zhumagulov via unanimous decision

