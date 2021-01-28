UFC 257: How Much Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier And Others Earned From The Mega Event

Quick links:
Last Saturday, Dustin Poirier stopped Conor McGregor with a TKO in the second round of the UFC 257 main event. Despite losing, The Notorious One earned a hefty purse for his first outing of the year. According to reports (via Sportbible), McGregor took home $3 million, while Dustin Poirier, who defeated him, banked $830,000 which also includes a $50,000 'Performance of the Night' bonus.
Apart from Dustin Poirier, many other fighters who performed at UFC 257 also earned six-figure purse. This includes Michael Chandler and Dan Hooker, who fought in the co-main event of the PPV. The Iron battered Hooker in his debut bout, receiving praise from many, including UFC president Dana White who showed interest in booking the former Bellator champion against other top UFC lightweights.
Also Read l McGregor vs Poirier fight: Conor becomes meme after getting KO'd by Poirier
After Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, Michael Chandler received the third biggest paycheck of the night as he took home $530,000, which included his Performance of the Night bonus and sponsorship bonus. Dan Hooker, on the other hand, received $220,000, while Brad Tavares, who defeated Antônio Carlos Jr in the preliminaries, earned $205,000.
These four closed Fight Island in style 💰— UFC (@ufc) January 24, 2021
[ B2YB for @P3Protein ] pic.twitter.com/WSp2tTNpgp
Also Read l Conor McGregor payout: Conor Shows Off Ultra-luxurious Watch With X-Rated Detail, Worth Millions
Also Read l Conor McGregor payout, Net Worth 2020, Endorsements, Family Life And UFC Retirement
Also Read l UFC 257 payouts: Poirier knocks out Conor McGregor in 2nd round at UFC 257