UFC 258 Medical Suspension: Kamaru Usman Faces Six-month Ban Over Fear Of Broken Foot

UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman could be facing a possible six-month medical suspension following his recent victory over Gilbert Burns at the main event of UFC 258. Based on the recent list published by the Nevada Athletic Commission (NAC) on Tuesday via mixedmartialarts.com, The Nigerian Nightmare will not eligible to fight again till August 13, 2021.

However, he will be eligible to return sooner if he provides a negative X-Ray of his right foot and gets a thumbs-up from an orthopaedic. If Usman’s reports come out negative, then his ban will be cut short to March 16, with strictly no contact until March 7, 2021. According to reports, the reigning champion sustained a severe foot injury is his recent title defence against his former teammate, Gilbert Burns.

UFC 258 medical suspension: Gilbert Burns suspended till March 31

Apart from The Nigerian Nightmare, 14 other fighters competing at UFC 258 were also suspended following the event, including Gilbert Burns. Durinho is banned until March 31 and with no contest until March 16 for “right eyebrow and left orbital lacerations”. In other notable suspensions, co-headliners Alexa Grasso and Maycee Barber also face possible six-month ban each for the injuries they suffered in their three-round war. Grasso, who eventually won via unanimous decision, needs to get medical clearance for a potentially injured right knee, while Barber needs an MRI on her shoulder.

Move over GSP 🇨🇦



🏆 @Usman84kg now owns the longest win streak in welterweight history! #UFC258 pic.twitter.com/RqAMIrOZJU — UFC (@ufc) February 14, 2021

UFC 258 medical suspension: What’s next for Kamaru Usman?

Despite receiving some vicious punches early in the fight, Usman kept his composure and slowly gained momentum over Burns with his strong jabs. Durinho gave all he had but was not able to recover from the punishment and was knocked out by the champion in the third round. With his win over his former best-friend, Durinho, Usman has now defeated all the top welterweight contenders except for Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson, who is currently at the fifth spot of the rankings.

While the Thompson bout makes a lot of sense on paper, Kamaru Usman looks to have his eyes set on BMF champion Jorge Masvidal. At the UFC 258 post-fight interview, the welterweight champion called out The Gamebred for a rematch, adding that he wants to shut Masvidal for good. The two previously collided at the main event of UFC 251 where Usman came out on top.

Usman vs 'Street Jesus'?



The champ has one man in mind... 🏆 #UFC258 pic.twitter.com/3J2M8v4pGC — UFC (@ufc) February 14, 2021

Image Source: UFC/ Twitter