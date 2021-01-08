UFC 259: Amanda Nunes Vs Megan Anderson, Petr Yan Vs Aljamain Sterling Set For March 6

The UFC 259 fight card is getting bigger-and-bigger day by day. Earlier, UFC rebooked the women’s featherweight title bout between champion Amanda Nunes and Megan Anderson, and recently, Petr Yan vs Aljamain Sterling was finalised by the promotion. The bantamweight champion confirmed the news on Instagram by sharing a fan-made poster revealing that the PPV will take place on March 6, 2021.

UFC 259: Amanda Nunes vs Megan Anderson announced

Amanda Nunes vs Megan Anderson was first booked for UFC 256, but the bout was cancelled after the double-champion withdrew due to health issues. Amanda Nunes will be defending her featherweight title for the second time at UFC 259 after defeating Felicia Spencer by unanimous decision at UFC 250 in June. The Lioness also rules the women’s bantamweight division and would reportedly defend that title after the Anderson bout. Amanda’s last bantamweight title defence came in 2019 when she defeated Germaine de Randamie for a second time at UFC 245.

UFC 259: Petr Yan vs Aljamain Sterling rebooked

Just like Amanda Nunes, Petr Yan was also scheduled to defend his bantamweight title against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 256, but the bout was cancelled after the Russian withdraw due to personal reasons. Yan has been outstanding so far, vanquishing every foe who has stood before him. After Henry Cejudo vacated the 135lb strap, Yan won it by defeating the legendary Jose Aldo at UFC 251. Aljamain Sterling, on the other hand, is on a five-fight winning streak and won the title shot by defeating Cory Sandhagen at UFC 250.

UFC 259 schedule: Israel Adesanya vs Jan Blachowicz could headline PPV

While Amanda Nunes vs Megan Anderson is a money grabber, there’s a possibility that it could become a co-main event of the PPV. According to reports, UFC 259 will be headlined by a light heavyweight title bout between champion Jan Blachowicz and middleweight king Israel Adesanya. Through the bout is yet to be made official, all parties have agreed to the terms verbally. Even UFC president Dana White teased earlier that the bout could headline the March event.

UFC 259 schedule: Here’s how the UFC 259 fight card looks currently:

Light heavyweight title bout: Jan Blachowicz vs Israel Adesanya

Women’s featherweight title bout: Amanda Nunes vs Megan Anderson

Bantamweight title bout: Petr Yan vs Aljamain Sterling

Light Heavyweight bout: Aleksandar Rakić vs Thiago Santos

Lightweight bout: Uroš Medić vs Aalon Cruz

Bantamweight bout: Randy Costa vs Trevin Jones

Flyweight bout: Joseph Benavidez vs Askar Askarov

Bantamweight bout: Dominick Cruz vs Casey Kenney

Welterweight bout: Jake Matthews vs Sean Brady

Lightweight bout: Islam Makhachev vs Drew Dober

Flyweight bout: Tim Elliott vs Jordan Espinosa

Image Source: Petr Yan, Amanda Nunes/ Instagram