UFC 284 LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch Volkonovski Vs Makhachev In India, UK & US

UFC 284 is a much-anticipated pay-per-view event that fans were waiting for. The match card is all stacked up with the main event being the biggest talking point. Yes, a treat for the fight fanatics over the world, this is an event that will feature the champion vs champion encounter between the UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev and the UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski. In this contest, the Lightweight Championship will be on the line which means Volkanovski would get the chance to leave the Octagon as a double champ. He would be the 5th to claim that glory should he defeat Islam Makhachev today. Moreover, what's certain is that whoever will win will walk out as the Pound-for-Pound No.1 in UFC.

As for the other fixtures in the main card, the opening fight of the final phase would be the Light Heavyweight face-off between Jimmy Crute and Alonzo Menifield. Following the 205 weight division, the Heavyweight fight between Justin Tafa and Parker Porter will take place. The Welterweight match between Jack Della Maddalena and Randy Brown will be the third fight on the main card. Afterward, the co-main event of the night i.e., Yair Rodriguez Vs Josh Emmett, will begin.

What a night we have in store 🤩



Here's your FULL #UFC284 lineup!



[ B2YB @CryptoCom ] pic.twitter.com/Ze4vJAxMYc — UFC (@ufc) February 11, 2023

All the action will take place inside the Octagon but as a viewer who would be present hundreds of miles away you can make use of several streaming services. So, with the showdown set to start soon, here are the details of when and where to watch UFC 284: Alexander Volkanovski Vs Islam Makhachev live.

Where to watch Alexander Volkanovski Vs Islam Makhachev UFC 284 match on TV in India?

Fans wondering how to watch Alexander Volkanovski Vs Islam Makhachev UFC 284 match live in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. The match will be telecast live on Sony Sports 2 SD/HD in English and on Sony Sports 3 SD/HD in Hindi.

Where to watch live streaming of Alexander Volkanovski Vs Islam Makhachev UFC 284 match in India?

As for the Alexander Volkanovski Vs Islam Makhachev UFC 284 match live stream, fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app. There are various plans available to get a subscription to SonyLIV in the range of Rs 299 per month to Rs 999 per month. Meanwhile, the live scores and updates of the clash can also be tracked on the official social media handles of UFC.

What time is the Alexander Volkanovski Vs Islam Makhachev UFC 284 match?

The main card of UFC 284 will begin at 8:30 AM, and as Volkanovski Vs Makhachev is the main event, therefore the fight will start after the culmination of the four fights that are scheduled to take place before.

How to Alexander Volkanovski Vs Islam Makhachev UFC 284 match live in US?

United States fans wanting to watch the prelims and the pay-per-view can do so on ESPN Plus. The pay-per-view will cost $74.99 for existing subscribers. The fight will begin live at 11:00 PM ET on Saturday, 11 February 2023.

How to watch UFC 284 live in UK?

Fans in the United Kingdom wanting to watch the prelims and the main card can do so on the BT Sports Network. The clashes will be telecast live on BT Sport 1 while fans can also watch the fights using the live stream available on the BT Sport app. Monthly passes are available at £25 and they can be cancelled at any time. The match will begin live at 4:00 AM BST on Sunday, February 12, 2023.