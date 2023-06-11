Last Updated:

UFC 289: Amanda Nunes Announces Shock Retirement, Hangs Up Gloves After Win Vs Aldana

Two-division UFC champion Amanda Nunes announced her retirement from the Octagon after defending the women's bantamweight title against Irene Aldana at UFC 289.

Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Amanda Nunes, UFC 289

Image: @ufc/Twitter


Moments after completing another sensational defence of the women’s bantamweight title, Brazilian MMA superstar announced her retirement from the sport at UFC 289. UFC returned to Vancouver, Canada this weekend with a much-hyped match card. While Charles Oliveira defeated Beneil Dariush in the co-main event by TKO, Nunes defeated Aldana to win the 23rd match of her career with a decision win.

Speaking in the post-match interview at UFC 289 with Daniel Cormier, Nunes took the MMA world by a storm, by announcing her decision to hand her gloves. She left both her belts and hr gloves on the Octagon, as the night became a perfect occasion for her to announce retirement. It is worth noting that Nunes ends her career as the most decorated female fighter in the history of UFC.

While this was the 16th win for the Brazilian fighter in UFC, it was the 23rd over-all win in her professional MMA career. “Amanda Nunes is still the queen of the bantamweight jungle, successfully defending her title against Irene Aldana to close out UFC 289 in Vancouver,” UFC wrote while announcing the UFC 289 Results.“After the bout, Nunes announced her retirement, ending the greatest career of any female fighter in UFC history,” added UFC.

UFC 289 Full Results

  • Main Event: Amanda Nunes defeats Irene Aldana by unanimous decision (50-44, 50-44, 50-43)
  • Co-Main Event: Charles Oliveira defeats Beneil Dariush by TKO (strikes) at 4:10 of Round 1
  • Mike Malott defeats Adam Fugitt by submission (guillotine choke) at 1:06 of Round 2
  • Dan Ige defeats Nate Landwehr by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
  • Marc-Andre Barriault defeats Eryk Anders by decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Nassourdine Imavov and Chris Curtis fight to a no contest (accidental clash of heads) at 3:04 of Round 2
  • Jasmine Jasudavicius defeats Miranda Maverick by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Aiemann Zahabi defeats Aoriqileng by KO (left hook) at 1:04 of Round 1
  • Kyle Nelson defeats Blake Bilder by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
  • Steve Erceg defeats David Dvorak by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
  • Diana Belbita defeats Maria Oliveira by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
