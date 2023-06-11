UFC 289: Amanda Nunes Announces Shock Retirement, Hangs Up Gloves After Win Vs Aldana

Moments after completing another sensational defence of the women’s bantamweight title, Brazilian MMA superstar announced her retirement from the sport at UFC 289. UFC returned to Vancouver, Canada this weekend with a much-hyped match card. While Charles Oliveira defeated Beneil Dariush in the co-main event by TKO, Nunes defeated Aldana to win the 23rd match of her career with a decision win.

"Double champion FOREVER. Tonight is a perfect night to retire."



"Double champion FOREVER. Tonight is a perfect night to retire."

Speaking in the post-match interview at UFC 289 with Daniel Cormier, Nunes took the MMA world by a storm, by announcing her decision to hand her gloves. She left both her belts and hr gloves on the Octagon, as the night became a perfect occasion for her to announce retirement. It is worth noting that Nunes ends her career as the most decorated female fighter in the history of UFC.

From nothing, to something, to everything. 👏



From nothing, to something, to everything.

While this was the 16th win for the Brazilian fighter in UFC, it was the 23rd over-all win in her professional MMA career. “Amanda Nunes is still the queen of the bantamweight jungle, successfully defending her title against Irene Aldana to close out UFC 289 in Vancouver,” UFC wrote while announcing the UFC 289 Results.“After the bout, Nunes announced her retirement, ending the greatest career of any female fighter in UFC history,” added UFC.

UFC 289 Full Results