UFC 289 Nunes Vs Aldana: Full Schedule And Match Card As Ex-champ Oliveira Faces Dariush

Over six months after losing the UFC lightweight championship to Islam Makhachev, Brazilian MMA superstar Charles Oliveira is all set to face no. 4 ranked American star Beneil Dariush at UFC 289 this weekend. Both fighters made their last appearance in the octagon on October 22 on the UFC 280 card. While the 34-year-old Dariush defeated Mateusz Gamrot by a unanimous decision, Oliveira suffered a submission loss at the hands of Makhachev.

Both fighters will now be featured in the co-main event of UFC 289, which will be headlined by the Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana match as the main event. Heading into the fight eyeing his ninth win in a row, Dariush admitted that a finish over Charles Oliveira would improve his position for a title fight. “I think a finish always looks better, but I also think if I win this fight there is no denying me,” Dariush said.

“And I have to say to beat Charles by decision, I think that is even more difficult because typically he’s the kind of guy who throws everything at you for as long as he can. The longer you give him a chance to breathe, the more opportunities there are for him to try to kill you. I really do believe I will get the finish,” Dariush added. While the much-anticipated PPV gets underway on Saturday night, here’s a look at the full match card, schedule, and more interesting details about UFC 289.

UFC 289 Nunes vs Aldana: Full match card

Main Card:

Main Event: Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana

Co-Main: Charles Oliveira vs Beneil Dariush

Mike Malott vs Adam Fugitt

Dan Ige vs Nate Landwehr

Marc-Andre Barriault vs Eryk Anders

Prelims:

Nassourdine Imavov vs Chris Curtis

Miranda Maverick vs Jasmine Jasudavicius

Aiemann Zahabi vs Aoriqileng

Kyle Nelson vs Blake Bilder

Early Prelims:

David Dvorak vs Steve Erceg

Diana Belbita vs Maria Oliveira

UFC 289 Nunes vs Aldana: Schedule, Live Streaming, and More

UFC 289 Schedule: UFC 289 would kick off with the Early Prelims at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Saturday, June 10 while the prelims begin at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. ET. The main card is slated to begin at 10 pm ET/7 pm ET. In India, the prelims will begin at 4:30 a.m. IST on Sunday, June 11, followed by the Prelims at 5:30 a.m. IST and the main card at 7:30 a.m. IST.

UFC 289 Venue: UFC 289 Nunes vs Aldana is slated to be held at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

UFC 289 Live Streaming: