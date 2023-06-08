UFC 289 Nunes Vs Aldana: Full Schedule And Match Card As Ex-champ Oliveira Faces Dariush

Quick links:
Image: @ufc/Twitter
Over six months after losing the UFC lightweight championship to Islam Makhachev, Brazilian MMA superstar Charles Oliveira is all set to face no. 4 ranked American star Beneil Dariush at UFC 289 this weekend. Both fighters made their last appearance in the octagon on October 22 on the UFC 280 card. While the 34-year-old Dariush defeated Mateusz Gamrot by a unanimous decision, Oliveira suffered a submission loss at the hands of Makhachev.
Both fighters will now be featured in the co-main event of UFC 289, which will be headlined by the Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana match as the main event. Heading into the fight eyeing his ninth win in a row, Dariush admitted that a finish over Charles Oliveira would improve his position for a title fight. “I think a finish always looks better, but I also think if I win this fight there is no denying me,” Dariush said.
ALSO READ | The Brutal Knockout That Shocked Both Conor McGregor And UFC President Dana White- WATCH
“And I have to say to beat Charles by decision, I think that is even more difficult because typically he’s the kind of guy who throws everything at you for as long as he can. The longer you give him a chance to breathe, the more opportunities there are for him to try to kill you. I really do believe I will get the finish,” Dariush added. While the much-anticipated PPV gets underway on Saturday night, here’s a look at the full match card, schedule, and more interesting details about UFC 289.
Main Card:
Prelims:
Early Prelims:
ALSO READ | Khabib Nurmagomedov's Brother Abubakar Slaps Opponent After Losing UFC Fight - WATCH
UFC 289 Schedule: UFC 289 would kick off with the Early Prelims at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Saturday, June 10 while the prelims begin at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. ET. The main card is slated to begin at 10 pm ET/7 pm ET. In India, the prelims will begin at 4:30 a.m. IST on Sunday, June 11, followed by the Prelims at 5:30 a.m. IST and the main card at 7:30 a.m. IST.
UFC 289 Venue: UFC 289 Nunes vs Aldana is slated to be held at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.
UFC 289 Live Streaming: