UFC 289 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Charles Oliveira Vs Beneil Dariush Live

The MMA world is all set to witness another high-octane pay-per-view event in Vancouver this weekend. UFC returns to Canada with the UFC 289 PPV, which will be headlined by the women’s bantamweight championship match between Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana in the main event. The high-octane match card also features the much-awaited return of Charles Oliveira, the former lightweight champion.

Who else is fighting on the UFC 289 main card?

Oliveira will face no. 4 ranked American star Beneil Dariush in the co-main event. This would mark his first fight since losing the UFC lightweight title to Islam Makhachev at UFC 280. Meanwhile, 34-year-old Dariush defeated Mateusz Gamrot by a unanimous decision in the same UFC 280 card. Here’s a look at how MMA fans around the globe can watch the much-hyped event.

UFC 289 Main Card-

Main Event: Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana

Co-Main: Charles Oliveira vs Beneil Dariush

Mike Malott vs Adam Fugitt

Dan Ige vs Nate Landwehr

Marc-Andre Barriault vs Eryk Anders

Where is the UFC 289 Nunes vs Aldana slated to be held?

UFC 289 Nunes vs Aldana is slated to be held at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

When is UFC 289 Nunes vs Aldana scheduled to begin?

UFC 289 would kick off with the Early Prelims at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Saturday, June 10 while the prelims begin at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. ET. The main card is slated to begin at 10 pm ET/7 pm ET. In India, the prelims will begin at 4:30 a.m. IST on Sunday, June 11, followed by the Prelims at 5:30 a.m. IST and the main card at 7:30 a.m. IST.

How to watch Charles Oliveira vs Beneil Dariush at UFC 289 in India?

MMA fans in India can enjoy the live streaming of the Nunes vs Aldana, UFC 289 PPV on Sony LIV. Fans can also tune into the live telecast on Sony Sports Network on their televisions.

How to watch Charles Oliveira vs Beneil Dariush at UFC 289 in US?

In the US, UFC fans can tune in to ESPN+ to enjoy live action from Nunes vs Aldana, UFC 289.

How to watch Charles Oliveira vs Beneil Dariush at UFC 289 in UK?

UFC fans in the UK can watch the UFC 289 Nunes vs Aldana on BT Sport.