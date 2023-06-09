Why Is Joe Rogan Absent From The UFC Commentary Team At UFC 289? Here's The Reason

Paul Felder was confirmed as Joe Rogan’s replacement in the UFC commentary team for the upcoming UFC 289 pay-per-view event. As per MMA fighting, Felder will join the UFC broadcast team with Jon Anik and UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier. While Faulder has previously stepped in for Rogan in UFC’s PPV events, it is unclear why the popular comedian and podcast host would not be on hte side of thge octagon for the pay per view event.

Why Joe Rogan is not commentating at UFC 289?

On Monday, MMA Fighting received confirmation from UFC officials regarding the broadcast team. Felder most recently filled in for Joe Rogan during UFC 283 in January when the podcast host was unable to attend the event in Brazil. Rogan has routinely skipped events held outside of North America, but the specific reasons for his decision to stay home for the Vancouver card are not known. It might also be possible that the 55-year-old skipped the PPV event since it was an international event.

It is worth noting that UFC’s return to Canada will be headlined by UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes defending her title against Irene Aldana. Alongside the much-hyped main event, former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira will also face a strong challenge in the form for Beniel Dariush. Here’s a look at the match card and other important details about the UFC 289 PPV.

UFC 289 Nunes vs Aldana: Full match card

Main Card:

Main Event: Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana

Co-Main: Charles Oliveira vs Beneil Dariush

Mike Malott vs Adam Fugitt

Dan Ige vs Nate Landwehr

Marc-Andre Barriault vs Eryk Anders

Prelims:

Nassourdine Imavov vs Chris Curtis

Miranda Maverick vs Jasmine Jasudavicius

Aiemann Zahabi vs Aoriqileng

Kyle Nelson vs Blake Bilder

Early Prelims:

David Dvorak vs Steve Erceg

Diana Belbita vs Maria Oliveira

How to watch UFC 289 Nunes vs Aldana in India?

MMA fans in India can enjoy the live streaming of the Nunes vs Aldana, UFC 289 PPV on Sony LIV. Fans can also tune into the live telecast on Sony Sports Network on their televisions.

UFC 289 Nunes vs Aldana: Schedule

The main card of UFC 289 is slated to begin at 10 pm ET/7 pm ET on Saturday. In India, the prelims will begin at 4:30 a.m. IST on Sunday, June 11, followed by the Prelims at 5:30 a.m. IST and the main card at 7:30 a.m. IST.