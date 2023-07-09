UFC 290 results: Alexander Volkanovski dominates Rodriguez, Pantoja edges over Moreno

The fight fans went into a frenzy as UFC 290 turned out to be a spectacular PPV show. As the fight card was elite hence the output was bound to be amazing. The event recorded some major upsets and a new champion as well. Here's what transpired at the event.

3 things you need to know

UFC 290 is the pay-per-view show of july month

Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez headlined the fight

Two title fights were on the fight card of UFC 290

UFC 290 major focus

The main card was filled with star fighters and two title fights were on also on the placard. The headliner fight of the night was Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez for the UFC Featherweight title. The co-main was for the Flyweight bout between Brandon Morona and Alexandre Pantoja. Aside from the title fights, fan favorites like Robert Whittaker and Dan Hooker were also on the card.

UFC 290 Results

Main Card

Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez- Volkanovski def. Rodriguez via TKO (punches) at 4:19 of Round 4

Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja- Pantoja def. Moreno by split decision (46-49, 48-47 x2)

Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus Du Plessis- Du Plessis def. Whittaker by TKO (punches) at 2:23 of Round Two

Dan Hooker vs. Jalin Turner- Hooker def. Turner by split decision (28-29, 29-28 x2)

Bo Nickal vs. Valentine Woodburn- Nickal def. Woodburn by TKO (punches) at 0:38 of round one

