Dana White gives green signal to the biggest UFC Heavyweight Title fight of all time

The fight that UFC fans were waiting to get the official tag has indeed been locked in. The president of the biggest MMA promotion in the world, Dana White, has confirmed the match-up and also divulged the time and date of the heavyweight fight. Yes! fight fans, the Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic is on the billboard. However, when it will happen, let's find out.

UFC president Dana White announces Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic

Ever since Jon Jones made his debut in the heavyweight division, a fight that was ever speculated has met the premier position of a Pay-Per-View fight card. Stipe Miocic, whose return was long-awaited, officially has a date to mark his return. Touted as the heavyweight GOAT, Miocic will face the perceived GOAT of the game and P4P No.1, Jon Jones. It is going to be a battle that may blow the roof up.

UFC President Dana White announced via social media that the fight will take place at UFC 295 on November 11, 2023. "Jon Jones, the great mixed martial artist of all time, will defend his title against the greatest heavyweight of all-time, former champ Stipe Miocic," White announced via social media. "They headline UFC 295 on Saturday, Nov. 11 at The Mecca, Madison Square Garden in New York City. This is the fight Jon Jones wanted. It's the fight Stipe wanted, and it is a legacy fight for both of these guys."

Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic: Battle of the Behemoths

With the UFC ruler hyped up, the fight may break many records. It should be noted that Jon Jones made a return to Octagon in 2023 at UFC 285 against Ciryl Gane. Jones made quick work on Gane and claimed the gold in the first round he fought after three years. Jones has previously expressed an interest in fighting Stipe Miocic and has also hinted it to be his retirement fight. Stipe Miocic, on the other hand, hasn't stepped inside the ring since he lost the title to Francis Ngannou at UFC 260 in March 2021. Thus, with the background set, let's start the count before we get to see two of the greatest ever to grace the game come face to face.