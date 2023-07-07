UFC 290 Volkanovski vs Rodriguez: Check complete schedule, date, and time for mega event

Quick links:
Alexander Volkanovski will take on Yair Rodriguez at UFC 290 (Image: ufc/TWITTER)
UFC 290 is the mega fight show that is scheduled to take place this weekend. The event incorporates a stacked fight card, with undisputed Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and interim champion Yair Rodriguez scheduled to headline the event. Aside from that former Middleweight champion Robert Whittaker is also on the sheet. Know all the details regarding UFC 290 including how to watch the action live.
After incurring a loss against Islam Makhachev, Alexander Volkanovski has comeback to the division where he is the undisputed champion. He will be up against Yair Rodriguez in a title unification fight. In the co-main, Brandon Moreno will make his way to fight Alexandra Pantoja. In the fight, the Flyweight title will be on the line.
Main Card:
Prelims:
Early Prelims:
UFC 290 would kick off with the Early Prelims at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Saturday, July 9 while the prelims begin at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. ET. The main card is slated to begin at 10 pm ET/7 pm ET. In India, the early prelims will begin at 3:30 a.m. IST on Sunday, July 9, followed by the Prelims at 5:30 a.m. IST and the main card at 7:30 a.m. IST.
MMA fans in India can enjoy the live streaming of the Volkanovski vs Rodriguez, UFC 290 PPV on Sony LIV. Fans can also tune into the live telecast on Sony Sports Network on their televisions.
In the US, UFC fans can tune in to ESPN+ to enjoy live action from Volkanovski vs Rodriguez UFC 290.
UFC fans in the UK can watch the UFC 290 Volkanovski vs Rodriguez on BT Sport.