UFC 290 Volkanovski vs Rodriguez: Check complete schedule, date, and time for mega event

UFC 290 is the mega fight show that is scheduled to take place this weekend. The event incorporates a stacked fight card, with undisputed Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and interim champion Yair Rodriguez scheduled to headline the event. Aside from that former Middleweight champion Robert Whittaker is also on the sheet. Know all the details regarding UFC 290 including how to watch the action live.

3 things you need to know:

UFC 290 is scheduled to take place this Saturday (In US)

UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski will be in action

2 title fights are on the fight card

Also Read | UFC fans go wild as Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones share same room without a fight: WATCH

Premier Focus

After incurring a loss against Islam Makhachev, Alexander Volkanovski has comeback to the division where he is the undisputed champion. He will be up against Yair Rodriguez in a title unification fight. In the co-main, Brandon Moreno will make his way to fight Alexandra Pantoja. In the fight, the Flyweight title will be on the line.

UFC 290 Match Card

Main Card:

Main Event: Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez (Featherweight Bout)

Co-Main: Brandon Moreno vs Alexandre Pantoja (Flyweight Title)

Robert Whittaker vs Dricus Du Plessis (Middleweight Title)

Jalin Turner vs Dan Hooker (Lightweight)

Bo Nickal vs Tresean Gore (Middleweight)

Prelims:

Robbie Lawler vs Niko Price (Welterweight)

Jack Della Maddalena vs Josiah Harrell (Welterweight)

Yazmin Jauregui vs Denise Gomes (Women's strawweight)

Jimmy Crute vs Alonzo Menifield (light-heavyweight)

Early Prelims:

Vitor Petrino vs Marcin Prachnio (Light-heavyweight)

Cameron Saaiman vs Terrence Mitchell (Bantamweight)

Shannon Ross vs Jesus Aguilar (Flyweight)

Kamuela Kirk vs Esteban Ribovics (Lightweight)

When is UFC 290 Volkanovski vs Rodriguez scheduled to begin?

UFC 290 would kick off with the Early Prelims at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Saturday, July 9 while the prelims begin at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. ET. The main card is slated to begin at 10 pm ET/7 pm ET. In India, the early prelims will begin at 3:30 a.m. IST on Sunday, July 9, followed by the Prelims at 5:30 a.m. IST and the main card at 7:30 a.m. IST.

How to watch UFC 290 Volkanovski vs Rodriguez in India?

MMA fans in India can enjoy the live streaming of the Volkanovski vs Rodriguez, UFC 290 PPV on Sony LIV. Fans can also tune into the live telecast on Sony Sports Network on their televisions.

How to watch UFC 290 Volkanovski vs Rodriguez at UFC 290 in US?

In the US, UFC fans can tune in to ESPN+ to enjoy live action from Volkanovski vs Rodriguez UFC 290.

How to watch UFC 290 Volkanovski vs Rodriguez at UFC 290 in UK?

UFC fans in the UK can watch the UFC 290 Volkanovski vs Rodriguez on BT Sport.