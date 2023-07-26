UFC 291: Complete fight card, live streaming, Date, Time, Venue for Poirier vs Gaethje

One of the most mouth-watering fight cards in recent history is just a few days away from taking over. There is Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje for the UFC BMF belt, and Jan Blachowicz vs. Alex Pereira for no title (surprisingly), are the headliner fights. Plus, we will have Tony Ferguson, Kevin Holland, and Stephen Thompson, on the sheet as well. Indeed, a line-up cannot get better than UFC 291. While the event needs no build-up and the weekend plan of all the fight enthusiasts is evidently set, there is a certain requirement of getting hold of the broadcast and streaming details of the event.

3 things you need to know

UFC 291 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 29, 2023 (July 30, 2023, in India)

Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje will take on each other for the BMF title in the main event

The event will take place at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

UFC 291 is scheduled to take place on July 29, 2023. However, due to the phenomena of different time zones, in India, the event will be live televised on July 30, 2023. From the fight card of the pay-per-view to the live streaming details, here are all the details of UFC 291.

UFC 291 fight card

Main Card

Lightweight title fight (BMF): Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje

Light-Heavyweight fight: Jan Blachowicz vs. Alex Pereira

Lightweight fight: Bobby Green vs. Tony Ferguson

Welterweight fight: Stephen Thompson vs. Michel Pereira

Welterweight fight: Kevin Holland vs. Michael Chiesa

Preliminary card

Heavyweight fight: Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Derrick Lewis

Welterweight fighter: Gabriel Bonfim vs. Trevin Giles

Welterweight fight: Matthew Semelsberger vs. Uros Medic

Middleweight fight: Roman Kopylov vs. Claudio Ribeiro

Welterweight fight: Jake Matthews vs Darrius Flowers

Early Prelims

UFC 291, Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje: Full Schedule

In India, the main card of UFC 291, Poirier vs Gaethje 2 will kick off at 7:30 AM IST on Sunday. The early prelims of the UFC 291, Poirier vs Gaethje will begin at 5:00 pm ET / 2:00 pm PT on Saturday, July 29, 2023 in the US. While the prelims begin at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT, the main card will begin at 9:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm PT. In the UK, the early prelims begin at 10:00 PM GMT on Saturday, while the prelims and main card begin at 12:30 AM GMT and 2:30 AM GMT on Sunday. The PPV will take place at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

UFC 91, Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje: Live Streaming Details

India -

Live streaming: Sony LIV

Live telecast: Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3

US -

Main Card: ESPN+

Prelims: ESPN

Early-prelims: UFC FIGHT PASS

UK -

Main Card: BT Sport

Prelims: UFC FIGHT PASS and BT Sport

Early prelims: UFC FIGHT PASS