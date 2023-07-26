UFC 291: Complete fight card, live streaming, Date, Time, Venue for Poirier vs Gaethje

Quick links:
UFC 291 entails one of the biggest fight cards of the recent past (Image: UFC/twitter)
One of the most mouth-watering fight cards in recent history is just a few days away from taking over. There is Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje for the UFC BMF belt, and Jan Blachowicz vs. Alex Pereira for no title (surprisingly), are the headliner fights. Plus, we will have Tony Ferguson, Kevin Holland, and Stephen Thompson, on the sheet as well. Indeed, a line-up cannot get better than UFC 291. While the event needs no build-up and the weekend plan of all the fight enthusiasts is evidently set, there is a certain requirement of getting hold of the broadcast and streaming details of the event.
UFC 291 is scheduled to take place on July 29, 2023. However, due to the phenomena of different time zones, in India, the event will be live televised on July 30, 2023. From the fight card of the pay-per-view to the live streaming details, here are all the details of UFC 291.
Ready to run it back SATURDAY 🔥@DustinPoirier and @Justin_Gaethje meet again in our #UFC291 main event!— UFC (@ufc) July 25, 2023
[ @StateofSport #StateofSport @DeltaCenter ] pic.twitter.com/jsJXdX4QrW
Also Read | Khamzat Chimaev makes strident claim regarding Paulo Costa ahead of UFC 294
Weltweweight eight fight: CJ Vergara vs. Vinicius Salvado
Welterweight fight: Matthew Semelsberger vs. Uros Medic
Women's Flyweight fight: Miranda Maverick vs. Priscila Cachoeira
Also Read | 'He ran away': UFC fighter Colby Covington makes audacious claim over Dustin Poirier
In India, the main card of UFC 291, Poirier vs Gaethje 2 will kick off at 7:30 AM IST on Sunday. The early prelims of the UFC 291, Poirier vs Gaethje will begin at 5:00 pm ET / 2:00 pm PT on Saturday, July 29, 2023 in the US. While the prelims begin at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT, the main card will begin at 9:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm PT. In the UK, the early prelims begin at 10:00 PM GMT on Saturday, while the prelims and main card begin at 12:30 AM GMT and 2:30 AM GMT on Sunday. The PPV will take place at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Also Read | UFC 291: Fans underline mind blowing similarities between Dustin Poirier & Justin Gaethje
India -
Live streaming: Sony LIV
Live telecast: Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3
US -
Main Card: ESPN+
Prelims: ESPN
Early-prelims: UFC FIGHT PASS
UK -
Main Card: BT Sport
Prelims: UFC FIGHT PASS and BT Sport
Early prelims: UFC FIGHT PASS