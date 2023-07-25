Khamzat Chimaev makes strident claim regarding Paulo Costa ahead of UFC 294

Khamzat Chimaev has been on a roll ever since his debut in UFC in 2020. In the beginning it was seen as a hype train but as he out grappled his opponents in a convincing manner it became evident that he is a different brass. The swede is lined up to face Paulo Costa next and has made a daring vow ahead of the fight .

3 things you need to know

Khamzat Chimaev made his debut in UFC in 2021

He last fought against Kevin Holland at UFC 279

Paulo Costa last appeared in the Octagon in Ausgust 2022 at UFC 278

Khamzat Chimaev vs Paulo Costa: UFC 294

Khamzat Chimaev intends to make Paulo Costa cry at UFC 294 later this year. Last week, UFC President Dana White made a huge announcement: Chimaev and Costa will fight on Oct. 21, 2023, at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Costa was scheduled to fight Ikram Aliskerov at UFC 291 in Salt Lake City, Utah, next week, but that 185-pound matchup didn't seem to make sense.

The fight between "Borz" and "The Eraser" had been rumored for months and was highly anticipated by the fanbase. The rivalry between the two Middleweights is well-known, as the pair got into a heated brawl inside UFC Apex last year and have been trolling each other online ever since.

Khamzat Chimaev was in attendance at UFC London

Chimaev, who has been out for most of the year, was a special guest fighter at UFC London last night (Saturday, July 22, 2023). During the fights, Chimaev spoke with TNT Sports backstage about his upcoming fight with Costa, promising to make his opponent cry.

“I’m going to make that guy cry in the cage like I always do,” Chimaev said. “Smash somebody and make money, so I don’t know, I’m going to make that guy cry, go home to Brazil. Nobody likes him — that’s why all of the Brazilians support me. That guy is no Brazilian, so I’m going to go smash this guy and make him cry.”