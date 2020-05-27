UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman Lashes Out At Jorge Masvidal For Ducking Fight

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and BMF titleholder Jorge Masvidal have been hinting at a potential matchup between since the past few months. However, as things stand, it appears Jorge Masvidal is no longer interested in facing the UFC welterweight champion as he recently expressed an interest in facing Nate Diaz one more time instead. While there has also been speculation linking Kamaru Usman with a title fight against Conor McGregor, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ still chose to lash out at Jorge Masvidal for ducking their potential matchup.

UFC: Kamaru Usman lashes out at BMF Jorge Masvidal

While interacting with ESPN, welterweight champion Kamaru Usman vowed that he would defeat Jorge Masvidal if they ever go at it in the octagon. Kamaru Usman also criticised Masvidal’s decision to run it back with Nate Diaz. According to Kamaru Usman, he would bring a bigger event for Jorge Masvidal than Nate Diaz but believes that the BMF would never accept the fight against him.

“The guy that you kinda just beat, playing around, you thought that’s a better fight for you? Why is that a better fight than being the champion of the world? Oh, because you know the champ of the world is going to beat the s*** out of you” told Kamaru Usman to ESPN.

Despite Kamaru Usman’s condemning Masvidal's choices, the BMF has not yet replied to Usman's words. The BMF was reportedly set to step up against Conor McGregor in an action-packed welterweight contest at UFC Fight Island. However, the matchup did not materialise and Kamaru Usman’s manager Ali Abdelaziz then offered a 170 lbs title shot to Conor McGregor on Twitter. While Abdelaziz's title shot was aimed at mocking McGregor, Conor McGregor vs Kamaru Usman could quite possibly go through if both fighters agree to the matchup as UFC continues to host live events.

UFC: Kamaru Usman mocks Conor McGregor

Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman recently mocked Conor McGregor as he went on to post a picture from his official Instagram handle. The picture showcases a photoshopped image of Conor McGregor and Kamaru Usman in the octagon and Usman proceeded to take a shot at McGregor in his caption.

Image courtesy: UFC