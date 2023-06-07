UFC Champion who defeated Ronda Rousey hints at a WWE stint after potential retirement

MMA fighters entering the world of WWE is not a rare sight. In the past prominent names like Shayna Baszler, Matt Riddle or even the former UFC Champion Ronda Rousey have breached the threshold of the pro wrestling world or in the case of Brock Lesnar it was a two-way journey. However, it seems the string of cross movements will keep extending. Recently, a former UFC champion has expressed an interest of changing the performance center from The Octagon to the Squared Circle, and it ain't DC.

With UFC 289 about to take center stage this Saturday, the limelight is on Amanda Nunes as she is a part of the feature fight of the event. The Lioness is on the fight card and will take on Irene Aldana. As one of the undisputed GOATS of the promotion, Nunes has achieved everything that there was to achieve and at 35 she still holds the Featherweight as well as the Bantamweight title. So, with all that has past her, is she on the lookout for a new challenge? Is WWE a potential place to land?

UFC Champion Amanda Nunes hints at a potential WWE move

Speaking ahead of UFC 289, Amanda Nunes expresses contentment with her UFC career, however, also made it known that a move towards WWE is a probability following the potential UFC retirement. Here's what she said.

"If the contract is amazing, why not?" Nunes said. "What I wanted to do in MMA, I did already — even more than I thought in my head when I went through my whole career. I became a double champion. I wanted only one — I had two. ... I'm so happy, and whatever comes after I'm done with UFC, we'll see. For sure you guys will see me around, anyways." (Source).

While Amanda Nunes is a stalwart in UFC and many knowers of the game would say and have been saying that she does not need to prove anything more in the fight world. Thus, many would rule out a move to the biggest wrestling promotion in the world. However, fans would also want to witness Amanda Nunes and Ronda Rousey in the WWE ring. When they squared off in the UFC in 2016, the match ended before a minute had passed and Nunes destroyed Rousy. So, a rekindling of rivalry in the WWE would surely be a sight that enthusiasts would fancy.

