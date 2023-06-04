WWE star could make high-profile return to challenge Seth Rollins for Heavyweight title

At Night of Champions, Seth Rollins defeated AJ Styles to become the new and first holder of the reinstituted version of the WWE Heavyweight Championship. Rollins is expected to be an active champion and he could defend the strap against a superstar, who hasn't been a part of the roster for over a decade? As per reports, there is a possibility.

Since his performance at WWE Backlash, there has been a lot of online chatter suggesting that Carlito may soon return to the organisation. A title fight against Seth Rollins would be Carlito's first opportunity to capture WWE gold in 14 years. The former Triple Crown winner has never held the primary prize of RAW or SmackDown.

Carlito could comeback and challenge Seth Rollins for Heavyweight Championship

According to an insider, Carlito was recently seen in a WWE facility, however, the objective of his visit hasn't been known. Thus, the speculators can let the thinking cap on and could have a variety of guesses. So, if Seth Rollins becomes the active champ that he promises to be and fights week in and week out on WWE Raw, then a certain face spitter could take up the challenge and line up against him.

NXT's McKenzie Mitchell is at today's Smackdown taping. No word yet what her role at the taping, if any, will be



Carlito was spotted in Orlando yesterday. It was said that he was in town for WWE, but it’s not confirmed in what capacity.



- PWInsider pic.twitter.com/GfStUJ3PTs — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) June 2, 2023

Carlito was a surprise entry at WWE Backlash and if he shows up for a good number of weeks, then he could start up a feud with the up-and-coming superstar as well. As he was the United States Champion once, thus he could make contention for that title again against the current champion Austin Theory. Theory's trajectory hasn't gone up since fighting John Cena at WrestleMania 39 and a match against another superstar, who is not frequent, could generate interest around Austin Theory.

What do you think, should Carlito receive another big stint with the WWE? Let us know in the comments section.