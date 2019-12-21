Colby Covington Reveals X-ray Report Of Broken Jaw After Getting Hit By Kamaru Usman

Colby Covington could not get his hands on the welterweight title at the main event of UFC 245. That was not the only ‘disappointment’ for him as he had to leave the arena with a broken jaw. Kamaru Usman finished the night on a happy note as he landed a vicious right hand over Colby Covington’s face which forced the referee to stop the fight. However, ‘The Chaos’ got to know about his broken jaw much before the fight ended. Well, he has finally given an update on his recent condition by showing us X-ray reports of his jaw.

"I think I broke my jaw."@ColbyCovMMA is compromised entering the championship rounds #UFC245 pic.twitter.com/nZTwXThtPY — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 15, 2019

UFC: Colby Covington reveals his X-ray report

The interim titleholder was taken to a nearby hospital following his UFC 245 loss and he has been thrashed with a six-month medical suspension. According to his medical reports, Colby Covington has suffered a non-displaced midline mandibular fracture. The Nigerian Nightmare’s right hand did enough damage for Colby Covington and it is highly noticeable in his X-ray reports. Take a look at it.

UFC: What’s next for Colby Covington

The 31-year-old American is out of the sport for at least six months and UFC might decide to vacate his interim title. The welterweight division looks stacked at this moment with plenty of options. There is Tyron Woodley, Jorge Masvidal, Kamaru Usman and the ‘big-news’ is that Conor McGregor is also making his return at the welterweight unit against Donald Cerrone at the main event of UFC 246. The welterweight unit is expected to go through major changes until Colby Covington arrives and we need to wait and see what’s next for Colby Covington.

