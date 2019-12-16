UFC: Kamaru Usman Breaks Colby Covington's Jaw At UFC 245 In Brutal Fight; Watch Video

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington pulled off one of the most fierce nights in UFC history by putting everything they had in their main-event fight at UFC 245. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' Usman emerged as the superior fighter eventually but many feel that Colby Covington deserves a lot of praise for fighting like a true champion. The interim titleholder got his jaw broken after Kamaru Usman landed a vicious punch on his face but Colby Covington’s spirit was unharmed, as he kept on fighting with a broken jaw and bruised body. Have a look at Kamaru Usman's power straight from the main event of UFC 245.

UFC 245: Colby Covington drops and breaks jaws

The dog fight between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington continued till the final rounds of the fight and Kamaru Usman did exactly what he was meant to do. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' clearly dominated the fight before making a final statement in Round No.5. However, Colby Covington was a lost cause even before the fight ended. After several jabbing and pounding, Kamaru Usman finally managed to land a bomb on his opponent's face and inflicted some serious damage on Covington. No wonder, the American challenger felt the pressure of the moment as he admitted to his cornermen about suffering from a broken jaw at the end of Round 3. Take a look at Colby Covington’s confession at the main event of UFC 245.

"I think I broke my jaw."@ColbyCovMMA is compromised entering the championship rounds #UFC245 pic.twitter.com/nZTwXThtPY — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 15, 2019

It was a fight of bad blood as both the men clearly hated each other and they showed zero hesitation in portraying that throughout the fight. Despite taking some heavy shots at the initial rounds, Colby Covington desperately went for a finish, every time he got an opportunity. No wonder, Colby Covington had his moments in the fight but they were not enough to get his hands on the welterweight title at UFC 245.

Colby Covington complained that Kamaru Usman poked his eyes, but Usman actually landed a clean punch 😂😂😂



Covington's jaw is broken #UFC245 pic.twitter.com/NGu0GKjnJi — MMA India (@MMAIndiaShow) December 15, 2019

