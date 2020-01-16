Conor McGregor Claims He Can Read Donald Cerrone Like A 'children's Book' Ahead Of UFC 246

Thirty-six-year-old Donald Cerrone is considered as one of the most feared fighters on the planet, who holds the record of most number of wins, the most number of knockouts and most number of head kicks in the history of UFC. He will be looking forward to adding another feather on his hat by defeating Conor McGregor in one of the biggest fights of his career at the main event of UFC 246. However, Conor McGregor is not at all terrified by his opponent and he believes that he read Donald Cerrone like a "children’s book".

UFC 246 - McGregor vs Cerrone: Conor McGregor reveals his thoughts about Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone

The official press conference of UFC 246 was definitely not a typical ‘Conor McGregor press conference’ as both the fighters went onto show mutual respect for each other. Conor McGregor agreed to the fact that Donald Cerrone is a hell of a fighter who has got numerous tricks under his sleeve but the former champion believes that it won’t be a problem for him. During their recent press conference in Las Vegas, Conor McGregor said that he understands Donald Cerrone pretty well and he can read him like a children’s book. Thus, claiming that there is nothing Donald Cerrone could do to surprise him inside the octagon. Hear it from Conor McGregor himself.

The former two-division champion also said that he is going to kick-off 2020 with a bang and he is looking forward to continuing it throughout the entire calendar year. However, Donald Cerrone and his team are confident that they are going to stop Conor McGregor at the main event of UFC 246. It is expected to be a high-voltage contest since both the men have lost their last fights and their upcoming fight is going to be ‘career-defining’ for both of them.

