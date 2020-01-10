UFC 246: Donald Cerrone Warns Conor McGregor Of Verbally Attacking His Family

Conor McGregor is one of the most brutal trash talkers in the history of mixed martial arts (MMA), who destroys his opponents verbally. No wonder, he is one of the most feared fighters inside the Octagon but McGregor looks forward to win mind games at press conferences and pre-fight events alike. The former double champion knows no limits when it comes to verbal beefing and he often attacks his opponents personally by talking about their wife, culture, race or anything related to their personal life. Donald Cerrone has definitely taken a note of that and he is ready to go against Conor McGregor’s killer words. However, certain things are off-limits for the Cowboy.

Donald Cerrone warns Conor McGregor about their press conference

The final press conference for UFC 246 is slated to take place on January 15 at the Palms Resort and UFC fans are expecting to witness another massive ‘trash talk’ segment by Conor McGregor. However, Donald Cerrone has already made it clear that he would destroy Conor McGregor in the fight if the Irishman chooses to talk about his grandmother or son. In an interview with MMA Fighting, Donald Cerrone said: “The thing is, you’d really have to go low, talk about my grandma or my kid and then it would put it on another level. You understand what I’m saying? Then I will just come f*** you up in the lobby type shit. I don’t think it’s ever going to go that way. He (Conor McGregor) understands that. We are fighting, he can talk about that all he wants, but don’t low blow.”

Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov did the same with McGregor when the Irish chose to talk about Khabib’s religion, wife and race before their fight at UFC 229. The undefeated Dagestani took the fight personally and continued to brawl with Conor McGregor, even after the fight was finished. Donald Cerrone clearly does not want that to happen.

(Image courtesy: Official Instagram of UFC)