UFC 246: Watch The Official Countdown Video For Conor McGregor Vs. Donald Cerrone

Conor McGregor is going to start a new chapter in his UFC career. He will step up against Donald Cerrone at the main event of UFC 246. The former two-division UFC champion had a bad run in his last two professional bouts against Floyd Mayweather and Khabib Nurmagomedov. Well, that doesn't change the fact that Conor McGregor still remains one of the most feared fighters inside the octagon. He will be looking forward to getting back to winning ways on January 18. UFC recently revealed a video called ‘UFC 246 Countdown: McGregor vs Cowboy’. It illustrates the entire story that brought Donald Cerrone and Conor McGregor against each other.

UFC 246: The history of ‘Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone’

Donald Cerrone and Conor McGregor are two of the biggest superstars of MMA who have never faced each other inside an octagon. The fight has its roots in 2015 when the duo got engaged in a heated argument during a press conference. Well, things did not come to fruition as McGregor and Cerrone went ahead with their separate MMA careers. However, that was only until both the men experienced ‘bad fate’ in their latest bouts. Donald Cerrone, the man with the most UFC knockouts, got knocked out in his last two fights against Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje. His upcoming bout against Conor McGregor is going to determine his future in UFC. McGregor, on the other hand, needs to win his next fight in order to validate his callouts against Jorge Masvidal or Khabib Nurmagomedov. Take a look at the story that brought Donald Cerrone and Conor McGregor on the same line.

UFC 246: More Details

Main-event: Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone (170 lbs)

Date: January 19, 2020 (IST)

Time: 8:30 AM (Main card)

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas.

(Image courtesy: Official Instagram handle of UFC Europe)