UFC 246: Here's How You Can Buy Tickets For Conor McGregor Vs Donald Cerrone Main Event

UFC 246 is set to go down on January 18, 2020 in Las Vegas. MMA fans were so stoked for the event that the tickets were sold out in just a few minutes of them going on sale. It does not come as a surprise. The event features the much-anticipated return of the sport’s biggest box office star Conor McGregor. The Irishman makes a comeback at Welterweight division to take on the perennial fan favourite Donald Cerrone. The UFC 246 tickets were not only sold out instantly, they also went for a hefty price. Here is one tweet from a fan who was unable to score tickets just 3 minutes after the bookings for UFC 246 officially went live.

Damnit! Tickets sold out to #UFC246 in 3 mins. Even at those crazy prices I was still going to go. 😰😰 now it looks like we’ll be partying at @ScubaTdiving house! I’ll bring the @budweiserusa 🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺🤠 #WarCowboy pic.twitter.com/R1jFiTorxz — Chris Bohnenkamp (@cb2one4) December 20, 2019

UFC President Dana White had also confirmed earlier that the gate receipts for UFC 246 were estimated to be valued at a staggering $10 million.

Per @danawhite #UFC246 sold out @TMobileArena on first day on sale. Gate of $10 million. — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) December 21, 2019

UFC 246 - Here's how you can still get your UFC 246 tickets

The tickets had gone up for sale a few weeks ago. For those who weren't able to get their tickets, here's some good news. UFC fans can now go back to AXS.com and scoop some up. The accessible seatings are no longer available. However, some standard and premium seatings have been recently made available. The ticket prices for these start from $255 and go all the way up to a staggering $8,000. While it remains unclear how these tickets were made available, it is worth noting that these aren’t secondary market tickets and the prices were not inflated. It is the official website to buy UFC 246 tickets.

Image credits: Instagram | Donald Cerrone