Deontay Wilder Exercises Rematch Clause Vs Tyson Fury With 3rd Fight Expected In July 2020

Deontay Wilder failed to retain his WBC heavyweight title on February 22. He was forced to taste the first defeat of his professional boxing career against the undefeated Tyson Fury. However, 'The Bronze Bomber' is willing to run it back with Fury for one more time. According to reports, Deontay Wilder has already exercised his rematch clause with Tyson Fury. They are expected to fight each other again in July 2020.

Wilder vs Fury 3: Deontay Wilder rematch clause

According to the three-fight contract between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, the loser of the fight has the right to initiate a third meeting inside the ring as per their desire. Now, almost a week after facing such a brutal KO loss to Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder has officially exercised his re-match clause. He is confident about regaining back the WBC strap from the undefeated Briton.

The re-match between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder was a one-sided affair as The Gypsy King started dominating the fight from the very first round. Though Wilder tried to regain his momentum, he was dropped down twice (Round 3 and Round 5) and looked utterly uncomfortable after that. Tyson Fury unloaded an all-out assault on Wilder before knocking him out in Round 7. The first fight between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury ended in a controversial draw. Thus, the trilogy fight is expected to bring out the best of Deontay Wilder. The Alabama boxer will be looking forward to avenging his first and only loss of professional boxing career.

Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury: Deontay Wilder blames his walkout costume

Despite being overpowered by Tyson Fury, Wilder hesitated in crediting him for the victory. According to Deontay Wilder, he was unhurt by Fury’s jabs but his walkout costume of 40 lbs damaged his legs even before the fight started.

