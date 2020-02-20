Donald Cerrone Hints At UFC Return After Humiliating Loss Against Conor McGregor

After losing against Conor McGregor in the main event of UFC 246, a lot of fans believed that it was all over for Donald Cerrone. However, the American veteran shocked the world by hinting at his potential UFC return through an Instagram post. Donald Cerrone was medically suspended from UFC following his 40-seconds loss against Conor McGregor. It seems that he has recovered and is ready to get back inside the cage very soon.

Also Read | UFC: Jorge Masvidal Destroys Donald Cerrone Within Two Rounds In 2017 UFC Throwback Video

UFC: Donald Cerrone hints at his return

The American born fighter recently posted a picture with his son Danger through Instagram and the caption has made a lot of MMA fans excited. The picture that showcases Donald Cerrone and his son together at a beachside was captioned, “What you thinking Danger?? We should fight in March or April?”

No matter what, Donald Cerrone loves to fight and he is not willing to seek retirement anytime soon. Even after getting knocked out by Conor McGregor, the ‘Cowboy’ said that he loves what he does. This is irrespective of the results. After the fight was over between them, Conor McGregor went on to congratulate Donald Cerrone for his immense contribution towards the sport of MMA.

Also Read | Watch Conor McGregor Land A Massive Left Hand On Khabib Nurmagomedov's Teammate

UFC: Donald Cerrone’s current UFC status

Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone has lost his spot among the top 15 welterweight contenders of UFC. He currently holds the fifth spot in the lightweight unit. Thus, ‘Cowboy’ might choose to make his return at the 155 lbs division. However, that won’t allow him to get right back for the lightweight title since the entire division is stacked with contenders. Despite having shortage of contenders, Donald Cerrone has plenty of names with whom he can run it back inside the UFC cage. MMA fans are thrilled about his return.

Also Read | Becky Lynch Chooses Vince McMahon's 'billionaire Strut' Over Conor McGregor's Stylish Walk

Also Read | Becky Lynch Backs Friend Conor McGregor To Defeat Khabib Nurmagomedov In Future Re-match

(Image courtesy: UFC.com)